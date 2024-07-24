Black women rally behind Kamala Harris to save democracy after Biden steps aside

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Democrats and the rest of the nation are once again turning to Black women to lead the charge in saving democracy, and they have again stepped to the plate and swung for the fences. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not run for the Democratic nomination, the network Win with Black Women organized a Zoom call to show how prepared and determined black women were to take on this enormous challenge. The call, held on Sunday, was a powerful display of unity and determination, with Black women leaders from across the nation voicing their unwavering support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Zoom call reportedly drew an astounding 40,000 attendees and featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Reps. Joyce Beatty, Maxine Waters, and Jasmine Crockett. The leaders passionately emphasized Black women’s critical role in the upcoming election and shared personal stories about Harris that underscored her qualifications and leadership qualities. Other notable attendees included DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Senate hopeful Angela Alsobrooks, civil rights leader Bernice King, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

The call highlighted the urgency of fundraising and voter registration as critical strategies for supporting Harris’s campaign. The participants raised over $1 million during the call. “We have a plan. This is not arbitrary. We are ready.” asserted Holli Holiday, one of the call’s moderators.

Enthusiastic attendees expressed their readiness to work tirelessly to elect Harris. “This is work. Roll up your sleeves; we got work to do,” one attendee insisted. Another attendee declared, “Fired up and ready for this moment led by an intergenerational legion of Black women. Let’s get to work. Let’s gather our sons, daughters, nieces, and nephews. Let’s do what Black women do!”

After exiting the race, President Biden’s made clear that his vice president should be the party’s nominee. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president,” Biden said. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year. Democrats, it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

In the hours following Biden’s announcement, Harris’ campaign saw a surge of support, with about $50 million in grassroots donations pouring in. Democratic officials nationwide quickly followed Biden’s lead, voicing their endorsements for Harris. Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina praised Harris, saying, “Kamala Harris should be the next President. I’ve known her since our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity.”

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York added her voice to the chorus of support: “I’m proud to stand beside Kamala Harris. She is the right candidate to unite our country; I am confident she will deliver for New Yorkers. Let’s get to work.”

Governors Janet Mills of Maine, Gavin Newsom of California, and Jared Polis of Colorado echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Harris’s capacity and readiness to lead.

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin declared, “I’m proud to endorse VP Kamala Harris for President. Today is a new beginning for our party and our country, and I’m excited to keep working together to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in America economy, and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Harris has repeatedly stated the importance of the 2024 election. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” she said.