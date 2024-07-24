Parade of Homes finale marks another year of building support for DFW kids

Dallas CASA ended the 29th annual Parade of Playhouses with a grand finale, The Closing Party at Breadwinners, NorthPark Center.

It was a fun way to celebrate and thank the incredible builders and architects who make this event possible. Over 100 guests joined us to enjoy drinks, snacks and a lively wine pull.

It was a pleasure to see so many familiar faces and meet new friends who share our passion for supporting children in protective care.

Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen M. LaValle, expressed our deepest gratitude for the dedication of our builders, “At the end of the day, Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses simply would not happen without everyone in this room.”

The 2024 Parade of Playhouses at NorthPark Center showcased 13 stunning playhouses, drawing attention to the vital needs of children in the state’s protective care.

Parade of Playhouses was presented by Crest Cadillac, with KDC as grand marshal.