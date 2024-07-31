Historic victory for Black farmers: $2 Billion in relief payments announced

By Stacy M. Brown

WI Senior Writer

This week marks a monumental victory for Black farmers as they begin receiving payments from the $2.2 billion Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). After decades of advocacy and struggle, John Boyd, President of the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA), declared the day “a huge win.”

Nearly two years ago, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Section 22007, authorizing compensation for farmers who faced racial discrimination in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) farm lending practices before 2021. This week, around 43,000 farmers will receive payments of up to $500,000, with the average award being $82,000.

Reflecting on this long-awaited achievement, Boyd recounted his journey, which began almost 40 years ago when he first experienced these injustices. “No matter how it is sliced, the $2.2 billion in payouts is historic,” he said. This follows previous settlements, including a $1 billion payout in 1999 and a $1.25 billion settlement in 2013.

The NBFA’s relentless efforts have also paved the way for similar settlements with Hispanic and women farmers ($1.3 billion), Native American farmers ($800 million), and the Cobell case settlement ($3.4 billion).

Boyd’s dedication to justice has been challenging. He faced hateful phone calls, mail, and even death threats. Despite these obstacles, he remained steadfast in his fight. “Total restoration is impossible, but for me, the fight was about justice,” Boyd emphasized.

Midtown Group, an unbiased third-party administrator, oversaw the DFAP’s administration to ensure a fair adjudication procedure for each farmer’s case. Although the 40-page application process and long wait times added to the farmers’ pain, the payments represent a bittersweet victory. Boyd acknowledged that issues such as banks denying operating funds or farm ownership loans persist, as do recent allegations of racial discrimination against companies like John Deere.

For those denied assistance through the DFAP, there is no appeal or review process, a reality Boyd profoundly regrets. Many Black farmers have died waiting for justice, but today’s announcement brings some closure. Boyd reflected on his tireless efforts, from lobbying Congress to protesting with his mules “Struggle” and “Forty Acres,” and riding his tractor, “Justice,” to Washington. Listening to Senior White House Advisor Stephen Benjamin detail the award notifications and check disbursement made it all worthwhile. “Today is a huge win for the NBFA,” he declared.

In October 2022, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced a class action suit against the United States government on behalf of the NBFA. The lawsuit came after findings that Black farmers lost approximately $326 billion of land due to discrimination during the 20th century. Crump and the farmers argued that the federal government breached its contract with socially disadvantaged farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Despite these challenges, President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to addressing inequities in farming. “Farmers and ranchers work around the clock to put food on our tables and steward our Nation’s land. But for too long, many farmers and ranchers experienced discrimination in farm loan programs and have not had the same access to federal resources and support. I promised to address this inequity when I became President. Today that promise has become a reality,” Biden stated.