Omega Psi Phi breaks out the tech to inspire area students in STEM

The brothers of the Alpha Iota Iota Graduate chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated partnered with Suffolk Construction and held a demonstration of STEM (Science,Technology,Engineering,Math) construction technologies at the Boys and Girls Club in Plano.

The highlight of the demonstration was Spot the Agile Mobile Robot. Special thanks to Kennedy Bruce, a fraternity member and Sr Quality Control Manager at Suffolk for spearheading the effort, and Josh Weyand, Director Emerging Technology at Suffolk for helping lead the demonstration.

The students at the Boy and Girls Club were really excited and engaged with the activities. The students were able to give the robotic dog commands, experience virtual reality and see how building plans are constructed.

Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated provides programs and services for the North Dallas community.

This is achieved by its members and affiliates for the purpose of (1) Advancing Literacy and Scholarship, (2) Uplifting the Character of our community’s youth, and (3) Promoting Social and Political Empowerment. This is accomplished by the fulfillment and execution of the Internationally Mandated Programs of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., including but not limited to the following: Achievement Week, Black Male Project, Talent Hunt, UNCF, Essay Contest, Mentor Program, and the Senior Citizen Project.