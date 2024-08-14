Omega helps to save lives

The men of Omega Psi Phi – Alpha Iota Iota Chapter, in partnership with the American Red Cross, exceeded expectations at the recent blood drive.

Their remarkable contribution of 28 units, surpassing the goal of 23, highlights their dedication to this crucial cause. Last year, a total of 29 units were donated.

The Dr. Charles R. Drew Blood Drive is one of many community uplift programs that the North Dallas chapter of Omega Psi Phi is involved in.

Dr. Charles R. Drew, a pioneer in developing methods for processing and storing blood plasma, played a key role in lifesaving transfusion operations and led two of the largest blood banks during World War II.

Donating blood is the ultimate act of kindness and generosity, directly impacting lives in profound ways. It’s wonderful to see organizations like Omega Psi Phi and the American Red Cross coming together for such an important cause.