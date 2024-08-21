Dallas College and Tarrant County College ink historic pact to fill region’s high-demand careers

The two largest community colleges in North Texas cemented an agreement Wednesday to address the region’s record-breaking job creation and boost economic vitality.

Dallas College and Tarrant County College (TCC) will consider economic development centers for emerging technologies and a consortium to fill health care vacancies. Think biotechnology, cybersecurity and semiconductor hubs as well as shared opportunities to meet the clinical training needs of medical professionals regionwide.

“There is no question that when community colleges work together, our students and workforce win big,” said Dr. Justin Lonon, Dallas College chancellor. “By strengthening our partnership with TCC, we are creating new opportunities for our students to gain the relevant skills and credentials to succeed now and in the future.”

“We’re proud to fortify our long-standing collaboration with Dallas College,” said TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc. “Together, we’re creating a powerful support system with far more capacity than would be possible for any single organization.”

On average, the colleges serve a combined 115,000 credit students each semester and offer 500-plus degrees and certificates.

As part of the pact, the colleges will consider reciprocal tuition for degree and certificate programs available at only one location, and they will explore joint collaborations with Texas A&M University System institutions. Seamless pathways will enable TCC students to transfer to Dallas College for a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

“One vision, two community colleges, countless possibilities,” said Teresa Ayala, president of TCC’s board of trustees. “Organizations that combine perspectives and expertise create a remarkable synergy. We and Dallas College will build stronger communities and create more opportunities to better serve our students.”

In concert with House Bill 8, which ties state funding for community colleges to student outcomes, the Legislature recognizes that the degrees and credentials offered at two-year institutions are instrumental in meeting current and future workforce needs and growing the economy. Community colleges in Texas serve approximately half of all students pursuing postsecondary education.

“We must continue to forge partnerships — like this one today — that connect accessible, affordable higher education opportunities with gainful employment,” said Dallas College board Chair Paul Mayer. “The social and economic health of our students and our region depends on it.”

In 2025, both Dallas College and TCC will celebrate 60 years of community engagement and academic excellence.