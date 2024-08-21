Jessie Trice Community Health Systems recognizes National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

(Black PR Wire) Miami, FL – August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month!

This observance aims to advocate, protect and promote breastfeeding. Jessie Trice Community Health Systems (JTCHS) joins the hundreds of organizations across the country raising awareness about the importance and benefits of breastfeeding and supporting mothers in their breastfeeding journeys.

This year’s theme is “Nourish, Sustain, Thrive.”

Breastfeeding is the best source of nutrition for most babies and can also help protect babies and mothers against some short- and long-term illnesses and diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breastfeeding is recommended for at least the first six months of a baby’s life to ensure optimal health and development.

“Breastfeeding is a natural and beautiful experience, but it can also be challenging,” said Dr. Joycelyn Lawrence, Chief Medical Officer of JTCHS.

“By raising awareness, we can create an environment that facilitates open discussions, collaborative learning, and access to resources for breastfeeding mothers.”

JTCHS remains committed to improving community access and continuity of care for breastfeeding mothers through various resources, including training, coaching, and support services.

These valuable resources can be accessed by visiting @JTBreastfeeding Linktree.

JTCHS knows and specializes in comprehensive health, offering a myriad of services to improve the health of the community.

This includes: dentistry, family medicine, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, behavioral health, transportation, pharmacy, healthy start, obstetric & gynecological care, school-based health, community health promotions, health & wellness center, pediatrics, and ancillary services.

For more information on the Jessie Trice Community Health System, call 305-637-6400 or visit jtchs.org.