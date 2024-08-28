At&T Performing Arts Center unveils new gospel music initiative

Through a partnership with consultant and producer Glyne A. Griffith II, DBA, the Center brings new, dynamic artists to the Dallas Arts District music scene

The AT&T Performing Arts Center today announced a new Gospel Music Initiative to celebrate and promote the rich tradition of gospel music performance at the Center’s campus.

The organization has partnered with gospel producer and consultant Glyne A. Griffith II, DBA to develop and present an inspiring lineup of performances.

“Gospel music is a deeply enriching part of life for so many Dallasites, and that motivated our interest in this programming initiative,” said AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “We’re really thrilled to welcome Dallas’ own Tonya Baker, as well as the nationally renowned How Sweet the Sound gospel music competition to our stages.

Featuring diverse and emerging artists is a chief tenet of our mission, and we can’t wait to welcome the community to experience the rich sound of this genre at our world-class venues through this partnership.”

The Gospel Music Initiative is part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts. By highlighting the significance of gospel music, the Center hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for this genre and its impact on society.

“Gospel music has a powerful legacy and plays a significant role in our cultural heritage,” said Griffith. “I am thrilled to be part of the launch of this initiative and provide a platform for gospel artists to share their talent and passion with the Dallas community.”

The Gospel Music Initiative aims to support local, emerging and mainstream gospel artists in cultivating a deeper appreciation for gospel music among broader audiences.

The Initiative will launch with two upcoming concerts for the Center Presents 2024/2025 Season, with plans to add additional shows later in the season.

Tonya Baker performed live in the Wyly Theatre on Aug. 24.

Baker is a Dallas Native, sought after psalmist who ministers the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ across the country. Under her own independent production company, she has released many projects. Tonya has shared the stage alongside award winning artists Shirley Caesar, CeCe Winans, Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Mary Mary and Tye Tribbett to name a few.

Along with national stage recognition, she has traveled internationally, having completed two 15-city tours to France and music festivals in Guadalupe. Tonya currently serves as the Worship Volunteer Director at The Potter’s House of Dallas, pastored by New York Times Best Selling Author and media mogul, Bishop T.D. Jakes.

“How Sweet The Sound” featuring live performances by Donald Lawrence, Kierra Sheard, Doe, and Myron Butler will be presented in the Winspear Opera House, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. “How Sweet The Sound” is a national gospel music competition tour that celebrates the sound of gospel music across American communities. Established in 2007, the competition rapidly emerged as a significant platform in the American gospel music scene.

The competition features choirs, soloists, praise teams, spoken word artists, and dance ensembles. Over the years, it has awarded thousands of dollars to talented contestants.

“How Sweet The Sound” is committed to elevating the importance of mental health and encourage people in the Black community to take a proactive approach to their emotional wellbeing.

Sponsors and Partners for their Dallas Season Opener include: Alzheimer’s Association, SonRise Project, Project Unity, and Compassion International. This season opener concert will provide a snapshot of the upcoming gospel competition season.

For more information about the Gospel Music Initiative and upcoming events, visit attpac.org.