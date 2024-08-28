Crowley ISD and Paul Quinn College announce new innovation partnership for middle school students

On Aug. 8, 2024, Crowley ISD and Paul Quinn College announced a groundbreaking Texas Innovation Partnership aimed at advancing educational excellence and improving student outcomes across all four Crowley ISD middle schools.

Texas Innovation Partnerships, established by Senate Bill 1882, give school districts like Crowley ISD the opportunity to collaborate with institutions of higher education to create tailored educational solutions that meet community needs and equip students for future college, career and military success.

The 2024-2025 school year will serve as a dedicated planning year for this partnership as Crowley ISD and Paul Quinn College collaborate closely to design and implement innovative educational strategies for Crowley ISD middle school students. The planning year will include a series of community meetings and workshops to gather feedback and ideas, ensuring that the partnership reflects the needs and aspirations of this community. Detailed information about these events will be shared in the coming months.

Dr. Michael McFarland, Superintendent of Crowley ISD, said this transformative partnership with Paul Quinn College is possible because of the visionary Crowley ISD Board of Trustees and its commitment to excellence while making Crowley ISD the top in Tarrant County.

“We’ve seen the power of collaboration many times before in Crowley ISD,” Dr. McFarland said. “But this new partnership between two institutions with proven track records of innovation and success will make what before has been only possible actually tangible for our students. With Paul Quinn in Crowley ISD, our students will graduate from high school with more than just a diploma. They will leave with choice and opportunities to thrive.”

Texas Innovation Partnerships allow public school districts to identify a need, choose the right partner to address it and enter into a multi-year agreement. The district retains control, setting success criteria and holding the partner accountable for academic, financial and operational outcomes that align with community priorities.

Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College, said his team is thrilled to collaborate with Crowley ISD: “Our goal is to provide students with the training, resources and experiences needed to create the life they desire to live for themselves and their families. Together, we can create change agents, equipped to solve complex problems, who will serve and lead effectively and impactfully in our community.”

Once the 2024-2025 planning year is complete, Paul Quinn College will continue collaborating with Crowley ISD as part of a five-year contract to manage day-to-day operations at the district’s four middle schools: H.F. Stevens Middle School, Crowley Middle School, Summer Creek Middle School and Richard J. Allie Middle School.