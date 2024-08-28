Plans slated for fifth edition of ‘Hydrate the Hood’

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

“Hydrate The Hood” is an annual event for the Dallas community that will be returning for the fifth straight year on Saturday, September 7, 2024. This event is hosted by Katrina Chaney of The Dro Guapo Project and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at Meadow Stone Park in Dallas. Chaney brought this event to life in response to her son, Rajai Robinson also known by his stage name Dro Guapo, being a victim to gun violence at age 27. Robinson’s tragic murder is still unsolved, yet Chaney continues to exude immeasurable strength.

“I believe we’re all here for a set date and time. I never wished anything harmful for whoever did this act, states Chaney.”

Her efforts are not only to physically hydrate the community during the dog days of Texas summer but also educate about the dangers of senseless gun violence.

“This event is about providing relevant info and turning a negative situation into a positive outcome. If we can save one person from gun violence, it’s a job well done,” says Chaney.

Katrina Chaney sets out to continue to keep her son relevant through this altruistic event. She describes her son as a very caring person who always looked out for others and believes this event is an embodiment of his high character traits.

“If a kid at school didn’t have shoes, Dro would be the one to get them shoes,” Chaney explains.

Hydrate The Hood has grown year to year as vendors continue to come show their support for this community event. Family reunion vibes will be on display as the community will come together to fellowship, hydrate their bodies with refreshments and listen to live music provided by DJ Mr. Hitdat.

“We have been blessed that you have carried our story for the past three years and looking forward to you sharing our information this year. This will be year number five, and we are planning a larger and more informative event in the community this year,” Chaney shares with North Dallas Gazette.

The Dro Guapo Project also puts a strong emphasis on the advancement of local youth. The organization aims to continue harboring a space and environment where young artists, dancers, producers and writers can thrive.

“Our goal is to offer a positive and safe outlet to the youth,” asserts Katrina Chaney.

This type of work is of the upmost importance to ensure that the minds of our future leaders are free to be the best version of themselves. Gun violence has negatively impacted inner city communities for far too long, but promising statistics show gun homicides are declining. In the United States these types of homicides are down 13.1 percent since 2023 and 16.4 percent since 2021. The efforts of Katrina Chaney play an important role in ensuring these numbers continue to decline at a dramatic rate.

Being an asset to the community requires an individual to be courageous, dedicated and willing to put others before self. Katrina Chaney and The Dro Guapo project continue to be extraordinary assets as they provide families with barbeque, juice and cases of water during the summer. Meals are also provided to a group of senior citizens in South Dallas. A cause that displays this type of philanthropy and selflessness deserves to be supported as much as possible.

Chaney mentions how it has been difficult at times to receive sponsors and sponsorships for events. Participating sponsors such as The Play House, Betty Walker Waites Foundation and The Neighborhood Kitchen are greatly appreciated. With Hydrate The Hood no longer being one of the best kept secrets, there will be plenty of good people, immaculate vibes, and important education to be expected at its fifth edition.