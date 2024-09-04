Pew Research Center report uncovers racial and political disparities in perceptions of local crime news

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

A new report from the Pew Research Center, as part of the Pew-Knight Initiative, has revealed how Americans perceive and consume local crime news, highlighting significant racial, ethnic, and political disparities. Based on a survey of 5,146 U.S. adults conducted in January and funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the study is the third in a series examining how Americans engage with local news.

One of the report’s key findings is that more Americans get news and information about local crime than any other local topic except the weather. The study found that 71% of U.S. adults often or sometimes receive news about local crime from friends, family, and neighbors, while a nearly identical share (70%) gets this news from local news outlets. This widespread consumption of crime news underscores its importance in the daily lives of Americans, shaping their perceptions of safety and community well-being.

However, the study also reveals that Americans still have not found a single go-to source for crime information. While 26% of U.S. adults first turn to local news outlets, others rely heavily on social media, search engines, or personal networks for updates on crime. These diverse sources influence how crime news is perceived, with notable differences based on where people get information. For example, those who consume crime news from social media or locally focused apps like Next-door and Ring are more likely to believe these sources exaggerate crime levels in their communities. In contrast, those who rely on official sources, such as local law enforcement or politicians, think these sources underplay the amount of crime.

The report also highlights that Black Americans are particularly likely to perceive local crime news as biased, especially in terms of racial and ethnic fairness. This perception aligns with previous Pew Research findings that have shown Black Americans to be more attuned to racial bias in both policing and news coverage. Black Americans are also more engaged with local crime news, with 45% reporting that they often get news about local crime—a higher rate than that of Hispanic, white, or Asian Americans. Additionally, nearly half of Black respondents (48%) reported seeing news about violent crime at least weekly, which is significantly higher than other racial and ethnic groups.

Researchers said the consumption of local crime news also is closely linked to concerns about personal safety. The study found that Americans who regularly consume local crime news are more likely to express concern about crime affecting them or their families. Among frequent crime news consumers, 65% report at least some concern, including 33% who are extremely or very concerned. This heightened concern is particularly evident among Black Americans, who are more likely to view crime as a pressing issue for the president and Congress to address.

Despite the strong interest in crime-related news, many Americans need help accessing high-quality information. While 85% of respondents expressed interest in understanding what local officials are doing to address crime, only 22% said it is easy to obtain this information. This disconnects between public interest and information availability highlights a significant challenge in local news consumption.

The report also delves into the emotional impact of local crime news, noting that frequent consumers of such news are more likely to feel concerned, angry, or afraid about what is happening in their communities. However, these emotions only sometimes translate into community action. Only 52% of respondents said they feel motivated to change things in their community after consuming crime news, and just 48% feel confident that things will improve.

Political affiliation also plays a significant role in shaping how Americans perceive and react to crime news. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to view violent crime as an important national issue, though both groups consume local crime news at similar rates. Interestingly, while both parties rely on many of the same news sources, Democrats are more likely to believe that crime news exaggerates the problem and is biased against certain racial or ethnic groups. Moreover, older Americans, particularly those over 65, are more likely to consume local crime news and perceive the information as accurate than younger adults.

The report also addresses the gap between public perception and actual crime statistics. Despite FBI data showing that property crimes are more common than violent crimes, the public perceives these two types of crime as occurring at similar rates. This discrepancy between perception and reality is particularly pronounced among those who frequently consume crime news, possibly contributing to heightened concerns about personal safety.

Trust in crime news remains relatively high, particularly when the information comes from local law enforcement or news outlets. About 79% of respondents who get their news from local news outlets and 77% from local law enforcement consider the information at least somewhat accurate.

However, only a quarter believe that any source provides very accurate information.

“Like we find with several local news topics, relatively few Americans are highly satisfied with the local crime news they get,” researchers concluded. “Among those who get local crime news, one-third say they are extremely or very satisfied with the quality of this news. About half (48%) say they are somewhat satisfied, and 18% say they are not too or not at all satisfied.”