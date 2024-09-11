Jury selection begins in trial of Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Jury selection began Monday, Sept. 9, in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died following a brutal beating by police in January 2023. The incident, captured on police cameras, ignited protests and calls for police reform nationwide.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith face charges of using excessive force, failing to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering. All three have pleaded not guilty.

On January 7, 2023, the police allegedly pulled over Nichols for alleged reckless driving. After being removed from his car, Nichols attempted to flee on foot. Officers caught up with him and violently assaulted him, as shown in police body camera footage. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries. The autopsy revealed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The three officers on trial and two other officers—Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr.—were members of the Memphis Police Department’s now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, a specialized crime suppression team. All five officers were fired after the incident and were later charged with second-degree murder in state court. Mills and Martin have pleaded guilty to federal charges and may testify during the trial.

While the trial is expected to last three to four weeks, the incident has also triggered a broader civil rights investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

In September 2023, Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee announced the launch of an investigation into potential patterns of unconstitutional conduct within the Memphis Police Department.

The investigation, which Nichols’ death sparked, is looking into whether the department used excessive force and racially discriminatory practices, particularly during traffic stops involving Black people.

“The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race.”

Clarke emphasized that while Nichols’ death was a catalyst, reports of officers escalating encounters and using excessive force over an extended period prompted the investigation. “There are also indications that officers may use force punitively when faced with behavior they perceive to be insolent,” Clarke stated.

The investigation will examine whether Memphis police violated constitutional rights through unlawful stops, excessive force, or racially discriminatory policing practices.

In addition to the federal trial and civil rights probe, Nichols’ family has filed a $550 million lawsuit against the City of Memphis, Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, the five officers involved in Nichols’ death, and other officials. The lawsuit alleges negligence in hiring practices and creating a culture of aggressive policing within the SCORPION Unit.

The trial has drawn national attention, with Nichols’ family expected to attend as the officers’ trial.