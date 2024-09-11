OWN’s ‘First-Time Buyer’s Club’ returns with new episodes Friday, Sept. 13

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced recently “First-Time Buyer’s Club,’’ a half hour series spotlighting the house hunting journeys of first-time home buyers, is set to return with all-new episodes beginning Friday, September 13 at 8pm ET/PT.

“First-Time Buyer’s Club” is an authentic and in-depth look at the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life. Amina Stevens, a former teacher-turned-realtor believes there is a path for everyone to become a homeowner.

Filmed across the Tampa Bay area, each episode follows Amina as she creates a custom plan for new clients, navigating the many pros and cons of various homes and locales. Amina goes out of her way to educate and inspire clients who may be intimidated by the overwhelming housing market. By investigating each client’s unique situation, Amina takes pride in helping her clients break through the myths about home ownership so they can one day realize their dreams.

The season kicks off with two back-to-back half hour episodes on Friday, September 13 at 8pm ET/PT. In the first episode, viewers meet Dwayne and Lynnise, a military family who’s lived in Guam for the last three years and have only a few days in Tampa to find a home.

The next episode will feature Kashel and Brent, a young couple who are financially ready and on the hunt for their perfect home in a real estate bubble. But with a wish list that includes a two-car garage and a nice backyard, finding the right location at the right price proves to be a challenge for Amina.

In other episodes throughout the season, Angela, a single mother, is featured who is in search of a multi-generational home she can share with her adult son, and Tina, a medical professional who’s looking to buy a home on her own for the first time at age 40.

“First-Time Buyer’s Club” is produced by Red Arrow Industries.