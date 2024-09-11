Recalling my message to students about September 11

By Lew Blackburn, Ph.D.

Clara Oliver Elementary School Memorial Service, Sept. 21, 2001…

Good afternoon students and staff. I am Lew Blackburn, Trustee for District 5 of the Dallas Independent School District. I represent parts of West Dallas and South Oak Cliff; I represent this neighborhood and this school. I am proud of you for taking time to remember the victims of the tragedy from last week. Thank you for inviting me.

ATTACK

America was attacked Tuesday, September 11. Terrorist flew two airline jets into the two World Trade Center towers. Another jet was flown into the Pentagon. Yet another jet in route to another target, crashed in Pennsylvania. Although the attacks happened many miles away, we all feel like we have been attacked.

America watched in disbelief. We were alarmed, frightened, and angry. Who could do such a horrible thing? While fingers are pointing to blame, Americans are grieving for the victims. The world has joined in our grief.

Many adults are doing many things to help with the tragedy. Most of them have never experienced this type of tragedy. But they want to do something to help, even though they may be thousands of miles away. What can children do to help? How can the students of Clara Oliver help with a tragedy so many miles away?

CHILDREN

Children can send letters to other children in the New York, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania areas. Find a school that you want to adopt as pen pals. Tell them that you are concerned for them. Tell them that you are praying for them. Tell them that they have a new friend in you.

Send letters to the firemen, policemen, and other emergency workers who are still working hard to find possible survivors. Let them know that you are proud of them. Let them know that they are positive role models.

What else can you do? Children who have lost their parents in the New York and Washington DC areas need help. Raise money for the Red Cross Relief Fund. Ask that the money be used for the children who lost their parents in the tragedy.

FLAG & PLEDGE

Lately, you have seen many flags around our city. The flag symbolizes our freedom, and our unity. The red and white stripes represent the original 13 states of our nation. The blue background represents new constellations for our nation to explore. The white stars represent our 50 united states.

You have learned the pledge of allegiance. It states our commitment to our nation, and our commitment to each other. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, the greatest country in the world . . . and to the Republic for which it stands, a democracy that is envied by many people around the world. One nation, with 50 states, under God, the almighty provider, indivisible, we will not fall under adversity, with liberty and justice for all. We are 50 states, but one nation that practices and promotes freedom for everyone.

GOD BLESS AMERICA

All across the nation, people are praying. They are praying for the victims, the mourners, the emergency workers, and others who are helping. And they are praying for America. Long ago, a prayer was made into a song:

God bless America,

Land that I love.

Stand beside her, and guide her

Through the night with a light from above.

From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam.

God bless America, my home sweet home; our home sweet home.

REMEMBER

No matter what you do, remember. Don’t forget what has happened.

Remember New York. Remember Washington DC. Remember Pennsylvania.

We shall not forget the World Trade Center Towers. We shall not forget the Pentagon. We shall not forget Shanksville Pennsylvania.

We have been wounded, but we are stronger.

We are still united, indivisible under God.

POEM

I want to close my remarks with a poem I received from a friend. I think it symbolizes our emotions.

One….

As the soot and dirt and ash rained down,

We became one color.

As we carried each other down the stairs of the burning building

We became one class.

As we lit candles of waiting and hope

We became one generation.

As the firefighters and police officers fought their way into the inferno

We became one gender.

As we fell to our knees in prayer for strength,

We became one faith.

As we whispered or shouted words of encouragement,

We spoke one language.

As we gave our blood in lines a mile long,

We became one body.

As we mourned together the great loss,

We became one family.

As we cried tears of grief and loss,

We became one soul.

As we retell with pride of the sacrifice of heroes,

We become one people.

We are: One color; One class; One generation; One gender

One faith; One language; One body; One family; One soul; We are One people

We are The Power of One.

We are United.

We are America

WE ARE THE USA!

STILL In Remembrance,

Lew Blackburn, Ph.D.