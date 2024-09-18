Historic celebration of Black excellence held at the White House

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

On Friday, September 13, the White House South Lawn transformed into a historic celebration of Black excellence, bringing together actors, authors, television personalities, journalists, writers, activists, and artists. The event marked the first time such a celebration exclusively dedicated to honoring the achievements of Black Americans took place on the White House grounds, outside the context of Black History Month, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or Juneteenth.

“The Black community has always had my back, and I have always had theirs,” President Joe Biden exclaimed during the program, which included buffet tables with the delicacies of acclaimed African American chef Kwame Onwuachi

Biden asserted that he and Vice President Kamala’s administration counts as the most diverse in the country’s history, with significant milestones such as the appointments of the first Black female Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black Vice President, and the first Black female queer White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Speaking before Biden, Jean-Pierre praised the administration’s support of Black Americans. “There are hundreds of Black leaders on the South Lawn of the White House who exemplify Black excellence,” she noted. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the representation of Black Americans in powerful roles has become the norm, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and equity.

Biden highlighted the administration’s efforts to improve healthcare access for Black Americans, noting the significant strides made in increasing enrollment in Affordable Care Act coverage. According to a White House fact sheet, the administration has “lowered premium costs by an average of $800 for millions of Americans, increasing Black enrollment in Affordable Care Act coverage by 95%, or over 1.7 million people since 2020.”

The President also reflected on past events held on the White House grounds, stating, “On this very lawn, in front of the White House built by enslaved people, we hosted the first-ever Juneteenth concert after I made Juneteenth a federal holiday, and on this lawn, we celebrated the first Black woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court, the best decision I made: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” he proclaimed.

Addressing ongoing issues of racism, Biden condemned the treatment of Haitian migrants in the U.S., calling it “simply wrong” and emphasizing that the Haitian community is “under attack in our country right now.” He directly confronted recent conspiracy theories and false claims being spread about migrants in Springfield, Ohio. The claims were amplified during the presidential debate hosted by ABC News, where former President Trump falsely stated, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” adding that “they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Biden, appearing to allude to these statements, firmly stated, “There’s no place in America. This has to stop, what he’s doing. It has to stop.”

Guests at the event included inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant, actor Anthony Anderson, rapper David Banner, actresses Marsai Martin, Kyla Pratt, and Erika Alexander. Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Gregory Meeks (N.Y.), and Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries were also present, engaging with the Black Press of America during the event.

Warnock praised the administration’s dedication to uplifting the Black community, contrasting it with other political agendas. “I certainly like what this administration and its agenda represents for 2025 versus Project 2025,” Warnock stated. “The Biden-Harris administration has, from Day 1, focused on uplifting and including the Black community. We don’t have to worry about whether to invite President Biden to the barbecue; he opened the White House and brought us all to the barbecue.”

Vanzant, known for her “Fix My Life” program, offered a poignant response when asked how she would fix former President Donald Trump’s life. With characteristic directness, she quipped, “Try Jesus.”