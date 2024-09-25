New policies, enrollment growth, and looking ahead to the future

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

New safety protocol at athletic events: To enhance safety at athletic events, Dallas ISD now requires all students attending district-hosted games without a parent, guardian, or other adult responsible for the student to present a current student badge for entry.

The badge must be for the Dallas ISD school that is competing in the athletic event. This requirement also applies to visiting non-Dallas ISD schools.

Students without a school-issued ID, and Dallas ISD students from other high schools, will not be permitted to enter the event unless accompanied by an adult. Middle and elementary school students must be accompanied by an adult to enter any athletic event.

Stadium safety and security personnel will be on-site to assist students who need to contact a parent or guardian for a ride home. The new protocol does not apply to students participating in the athletic event as competitors.

Dallas ISD Enrollment Grows: Dallas ISD enrollment is growing for the first time in over a decade. We have bucked a statewide trend of decreasing enrollment and welcomed more than 139,000+ students this year. We’ve already exceeded last year’s enrollment and are continuing to climb. Incredible credit goes to the Dallas ISD teachers and staff for their hard work. Dallas ISD’s continuing commitment to innovation—with investments in early learning, school choice, quality teachers and leadership, and amazing new workforce programs—is paying off.

Dallas ISD seeks community input on the district’s five-year priorities: Dallas ISD is resetting its five-year priorities, which serve as a guide for student achievement goals and the overall direction of the district. To ensure the community’s voice is heard, the Board of Trustees will hold Community Listening events across the city of Dallas. Parents, students, staff, and community members are encouraged to participate and play an active role in shaping the future of the district.

Visit the district’s website to find a meeting near you and take the online survey.