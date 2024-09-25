The elephant in the room is not the Republican Party

The expression “The Elephant In The Room” often refers to an obstacle in a conversation that appears to be the size of an elephant in a room so large that he takes up most of the space. This is the case with Donald Trump and his race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump, a convicted felon, with 34 convictions, multiple indictments and major court cases that could send him to prison, appears to be the Presidential Preference for a large number of Americans who want Donald Trump as President, no matter what. This group of voters, who happen to be predominantly White, are not really interested in positions on policy issues. Donald Trump is the key to the Project 2025 take over of the American government and the abolishment of the U. S. Constitution as we know it,

The elephant in the room is the “Browning” of America; that the immigrants and people of color are taking over or will soon take over America in terms of population. Such reasoning is not concerned about policy issues.

This is evidenced by the fact that Donald Trump has not put forth a policy issue for anything. He has only talked about the things he wants to do, like pardon the January 6th rioters, which are not based in the use of the Constitution but rather the bypassing of law to release people who have sworn allegiance to Trump rather than the Constitution.

The only solution to counter this kind of thinking does not rest in the logic of policy discussions but rather in the realization that only the voting will of the people can block it.

In the weeks leading up to the November 5th election, let us focus on getting out an overwhelming number of votes that will make the Electoral College count for Vice President Harris so large we go so far beyond the 270 votes needed that there is no room for the challenges that Trump is planning to delay and overthrow the transition of power.

Let us remember that the Republican Party has been taken over by the Conservatives that would use Trump to implement Project 2025. Since Donald Trump is their key to changing our system of government to a Dictatorship, Let Vice President Harris be the key to saving Democracy as so many have come to understand. We can beat the elephant in the room, but only with our votes.