UNT College of Music receives first-ever Latin Grammy Nomination

The University of North Texas College of Music is nominated for its first-ever Latin Grammy. In the Best Classical Contemporary Composition category, Eugene Migliaro Corporon conducted the North Texas Wind Symphony in its performance of the nominated track, Caribbean Berceuse, composed by Paquito D’Rivera. Also performing on the track from the album “Panamericano” are the Barcelona Clarinet Players and Paquito D’Rivera.

Caribbean Berceuse was recorded in the Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center at the University of North Texas.

Eugene Migliaro Corporon is the conductor of the North Texas Wind Symphony, a Regents Professor of Music, and the Wind Studies Area Coordinator at the University of North Texas. Corporon has been with the university for more than 30 years. A world-renowned conductor and educator, Eugene Migliaro Corporon is in high demand throughout the world. He has served as a guest conductor at the Showa University of Music in Kawasaki City, Japan, and his ensembles have performed at international conferences.

The North Texas Wind Symphony is internationally recognized as one of the premier ensembles of its kind, and is selected from the most outstanding musicians attending the University of North Texas College of Music.

Ranked a Tier One research university by the Carnegie Classification and designated a Hispanic- and Minority-Serving Institution, UNT is the flagship of the UNT System and is located in Denton.

Boasting 250 degree programs and a thriving community of nearly 47,000 students, UNT serves the North Texas region and helps drive the state’s economy through innovative research, educational excellence focused on career readiness, and a spirit of entrepreneurship. Together, with its branch campus in Frisco, UNT students earned more than 12,000 degrees last year.

The University of North Texas College of Music is the largest public university music program in the United States and one of the most globally respected. Faculty and staff include internationally acclaimed artists and scholars in composition, conducting, ethnomusicology, jazz studies, music education, music business, music history, music theory, commercial music and performance. The college presents nearly 1,000 music events annually.

Students perform in more than 70 ensembles in eight campus venues and can be viewed worldwide via free superior quality live streaming. UNT music alumni can be found around the world in impressive, award-winning careers across a wide range of music professions.