Dikembe Mutombo, the towering 7-foot-2 center who starred at Georgetown University before becoming one of the NBA’s greatest shot blockers, died of brain cancer, the league announced on Monday. He was 57.

Mutombo first made his mark at Georgetown, where his shot-blocking abilities and imposing presence on the court quickly earned him national recognition. Legendary coach John Thompson, who also helped the Hoyas’ defense become one of the best in the game, recruited Mutombo and fellow star Alonzo Mourning. During his time with the Hoyas, he was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice and famously blocked 12 shots in a single game, prompting Georgetown fans to create the “Rejection Row” cheering section.

After graduating with degrees in linguistics and diplomacy in 1991, Mutombo entered the NBA, where his defensive dominance became the hallmark of his nearly two-decade career. Over stints with six teams—including Denver, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York, and Houston—Mutombo swatted 3,289 shots, the second most in NBA history. His signature finger wag warned opponents not to challenge him at the rim after each block.

He was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year four times, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most feared defenders. Yet, for younger fans, Mutombo’s legacy extended beyond his playing days through his appearance in Geico commercials, where his signature blocks and finger wags were humorously showcased.

But Mutombo’s impact reached far beyond basketball. After retiring from the game, he dedicated himself to humanitarian work, particularly in his home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 2007, he founded the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in Kinshasa, providing much-needed medical care to thousands of people. The hospital, named in honor of his mother, includes an emergency room, an intensive care unit, and 150 beds.

“My thing is about fighting the mortality rate so we can allow the people to live longer,” Mutombo said in a 2016 interview with NBC News. “That has been my cause, my drive.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described Mutombo as “simply larger than life” and “a humanitarian at his core.”

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” Silver said in a statement.

Mutombo’s international interests were evident from his early days at Georgetown, where he initially intended to pursue a medical career. His academic achievements—earning degrees in linguistics and diplomacy—reflected his passion for global issues. He even interned with the U.S. Congress and the World Bank during his summers, showing a commitment to improving lives long before his NBA stardom.

Dikembe Mutombo leaves behind a towering legacy as a basketball icon and a champion for healthcare and humanitarian efforts in developing countries. His determination to lift others off the court rivaled his shot-blocking prowess.

