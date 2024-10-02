NDG Book Review: Books on Farms, Food, and Farming History by various authors

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

If there are animals on your farm, you already know that they have feelings, make friends, and have definite opinions. In “The Wisdom of Sheep: Observations from a Family Farm” by Rosamund Young (Penguin Press), you’ll read about life on Kite’s Nest Farm, where crops are organically grown and the animals are loved.

You almost can’t raise livestock without watching them closely and here, Young writes about her sheep and her cows (she’s also the author of “The Secret Life of Cows”), how they interact with one another, and how they otherwise behave. Farmers will identify with Young’s quiet reverence for the land she loves; anyone who appreciates domestic animals of any kind will truly enjoy this collection of short essays and observations.

For any farmer, it comes as no surprise that what we eat has become politicized. The surprise is that it didn’t happen this century. In “Ruin Their Crops on the Ground” by Andrea Freeman (Metropolitan Books), you’ll learn the long, but nearly hidden history.

It started just after America officially became a country. George Washington told his troops to ruin the Indigenous people’s crops and land. Later, a lack of access to food was one way slave owners kept control over the enslaved; today, feeding children at school is contentious and sometimes, growing crops and growing votes are tied together.

And finally, what you know about the history of farming in America depends on which side of the field you’re on. In “Rooted: The American Legacy of Land Theft and the Modern Movement for Black Land Ownership” by Brea Baker (One World Books), you’ll read about Baker’s search for her ancestry, and what she learned about disenfranchisement, wealth, and the legacy of Black farms.

Yes, this is a book about Black history, but it’s also one of American history. It asks a lot of questions and offers much to think about. Most of all, it’ll make you wonder: what do we do now with the knowledge we have about the farms that were stolen?

If these aren’t enough and you want more books about farms, food, and farm history, be sure to check with your favorite bookseller or librarian. For the person who knows and loves the land, animals, and history, these are books you’ll plow through quick.