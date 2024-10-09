Dallas CASA Classic raises $1.9 million benefiting children

AT&T, Goldman Sachs and Pioneer Natural Resources Partner for Invitational Charity Golf Tournament

The Dallas CASA Classic raised $1.9 million for Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the child victims of abuse and neglect served by the agency’s volunteers.

The tournament, created 26 years ago, was jointly hosted by AT&T, Goldman Sachs and Pioneer Natural Resources. Since its inception in 1998, the tournament has netted more than $28 million.

Dallas CASA’s volunteers are community members trained and supervised by the agency’s program staff. They advocate on behalf of child victims of abuse or neglect who are living in foster care. Frequently, a child’s Dallas CASA volunteer is the only constant in the life of a child during a frightening and uncertain time.

Thanks to the support of the tournament, Dallas CASA is able to serve all of the children in need in Dallas County. For more than five years running, Dallas CASA has accepted 100% of court appointments by the 10 local judges who preside over Dallas County child welfare cases.

Over that time, Dallas CASA has served more than 7,000 children with 2,700 volunteer advocates, making it the largest of more than 900 CASA programs nationwide.

“Dallas CASA began in 1980 with just ten volunteers who dreamed of better outcomes for child victims of abuse or severe neglect,” said Kathleen M. LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA. “That dream has been transformed into reality for all Dallas children through the support of the Dallas CASA Classic. The tournament hosts have encouraged us, supported us, nudged us and ultimately inspired us to serve all children in foster care so they can have the positive, loving futures they deserve.”

Each year, the tournament, held at The Ritz Carlton-Dallas, Las Colinas and Cowboys Golf Club, draws around 500 golfers from across the country who play to support the mission of Dallas CASA. Many golfers have been coming since the earliest days of the tournament. All funds raised at the tournament support the children served by Dallas CASA.

“Dallas CASA gives local community members a way to step up and advocate for the future of our city, making Dallas a better place to live and do business” said Paige Richey, vice president and chief of staff at Goldman Sachs and a Dallas CASA board member. “Goldman Sachs is proud to have played a part in growing Dallas CASA’s capacity to serve and impact children in our city.”

Dallas CASA’s volunteers work with judges, attorneys, educators, therapists, doctors, children’s families and many others to promote healing, safety and, ultimately, permanency for children. The goal is for children to be able to achieve their full potential and grow into strong and capable adults.

“Every year at the tournament, we hear powerful stories of impact about the volunteers who serve the children,” said Mark S. Berg, Pioneer’s former executive vice president, a Dallas CASA board member and former board chair. “We all believe in the quality and personalized advocacy that has transformed thousands of lives. Pioneer is proud to have been part of that effort.”

The tournament was founded in 1998 by Archon Group, which was later merged into Goldman Sachs. Pioneer Natural Resources joined in 2012, followed a year later by AT&T. By joining forces, the three corporations have amplified and diversified their impact on Dallas CASA, providing a foundation for the agency’s tremendous growth.

“Dallas CASA’s volunteers are examples of what happens when people stand up for our community to make it a better place,” said Corey Anthony, AT&T senior vice president, network engineering and operations, a Dallas CASA board member, past board chair and Dallas CASA volunteer advocate. “Thanks to Dallas CASA, our city and our children are stronger.”

Last year, 1,088 Dallas CASA volunteers advocated on behalf of 2,151 children living in the protective care of the state.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 44th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide.

In 2023, 1,088 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,151 children in protective care. For the past five years, the agency has been able to provide an advocate for every Dallas child in need, but each year more advocates are needed. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.