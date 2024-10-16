John Kincaide Stadium honors Sha’Carri Richardson

Recently, track signage at John Kincaide Stadium was renamed to recognize our very own Dallas ISD alum, and Olympic champion, Sha’Carri Richardson. Thank you, Sha’Carri, for all you’ve done for your Dallas ISD family. We are excited to cheer you on in whatever the future holds.

Dallas ISD is still seeking community input on the district’s five-year priorities: Dallas ISD is resetting its five-year priorities, which serve as a guide for student achievement goals and the overall direction of the district.

To ensure the community’s voice is heard, the Board of Trustees is hosting Community Listening events across the city of Dallas.

These meetings will run through November, and parents, students, staff, and community members are encouraged to participate and play an active role in shaping the future of the district.

I will be hosting a Community Listening Session at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at David W. Carter High School. I invite each and every one of you to attend and share your input. For more information, email me at joyceforeman@dallasisd.org.

Visit the district’s website to find a meeting near you and take the online survey.

Discover Dallas ISD: The community is invited to Discover Dallas ISD! The district offers the very best in innovation, tradition, and excellence – from specialty schools and programs to legacy schools, we make it happen for every child to succeed. Come and explore all our district has to offer on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Automobile Building at Fair Park. Students will even have the opportunity to apply to schools onsite.

For more information, visit dallasisd.org/discover.

Schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 5 for Election Day: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. As a reminder, all Dallas ISD schools will be closed, as many serve as polling locations. Early voting will run from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1. Registered and eligible voters may cast their ballot at any early voting location in their county of registration.

To find a polling location, visit dallascountyvotes.org. Celebrate exercising your right to vote by showcasing your “I Voted” sticker on social media using the hashtag #DallasISDVotes.