NDG Book Review: Kids books on voting, by various authors

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

So, who will you vote for?

That’s easy: nobody yet, because you’re still a kid – but you have your opinions. Learn more by reading these three great books on voting…

It was a cold and rainy early November day when Mama said they had to go out. They had a job to do “that, by definition, no one can do for us…” In “Show Up and Vote” by Ani Di Franco, illustrations by Rachelle Baker (Penguin Workshop), the job is done in a big, official building that’s staffed by friendly people. Mama knew a lot of folks there because a lot of people come to vote, and “no matter the weather we do this together…”

Step by step, this book takes little readers from beginning to end of the voting process, showing them how important the “job” is and the many people involved.

Once was a time when the right to vote was shaky, at best. If your child needs to know that history, then “The Day Madear Voted” by Wade Hudson, illustrated by Don Tate (Nancy Paulsen Books, Penguin) is the book to find.

It’s 1969, and Charlie and Ralph’s Madear has been looking forward to this day for most of her life. Up until then, Black people had been turned away from the voting booth, but on this day, the boys’ mom dresses up and heads out, taking them along.

It was “just like being at church” because people were dressed nicely and they were very excited! Most of them never thought they’d see the day they’d be allowed to vote. When it was over, Madear came out of the booth with the biggest smile on her face! Ralph and Charlie asked her what it felt like, and her words peek into the future.

This look at a chapter in American history is perfect for kids who are trying to grasp the realities and processes of voting, and the act’s importance. Your five-to-seven-year-old will love it.

Here’s another story of a big milestone: “Leo’s First Vote!” by Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Isabel Roxas (Knopf).

Leo’s Dad just became an American citizen and this fall, he’ll be able to cast a vote for the President! Leo knows how great this is, and he’s very excited – but there are a lot of things he doesn’t understand. His teacher holds a mock election, which helps. Leo’s father helps, too, as he tries to learn all about the issues. Leo listens as the adults debate politics and oops! his dad almost didn’t get registered!

In this election year, these books should get your vote!