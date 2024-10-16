Southwest Airlines sponsors Paul Quinn College’s participation in WBENC’s Women of Color Incubator Program

Paul Quinn College, the creator of the Urban Work College model and the only minority-serving, federally recognized work college in America, today announced Southwest Airlines(R) as its sponsor and participation in the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for the fall 2024 semester. This initiative empowers women of color from participating Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the tools, resources, and networks needed to thrive in the business world.

“As the College’s official airline, Southwest Airlines is proud to sponsor Paul Quinn College in the WBENC Women of Color Incubator program,” said Laura Nieto, Managing Director Corporate Responsibility, Southwest Airlines. “This inaugural partnership and groundbreaking program reflect our commitment to investing in the next generation of female entrepreneurs, bringing future leaders together while empowering them with the skills they need to achieve their dreams and create a lasting impact that stretches far beyond the classroom.”

The WBENC Women of Color Incubator is a premier program designed for aspiring entrepreneurs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This incubator provides the next generation of entrepreneurs with the resources, community and support they need to strengthen their ideas and grow their early-stage ventures.

Through a series of workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities, current Paul Quinn students and recent alums will gain invaluable insights into the business landscape and develop strategies to succeed as entrepreneurs. The Incubator will culminate with a Pitch Competition October 29 on Paul Quinn’s campus. Participants will compete for a chance to win up to $9,000 in seed capital and the opportunity to receive an all-expenses paid trip to attend the 2025 WBENC National Conference in New Orleans, LA. Upon program completion, graduates will continue their engagement with WBENC via development programs including the Collegiate Accelerator, NextGen and Women of Color.

“We are honored to be selected for the WBENC Women of Color Incubator program and grateful to Southwest Airlines for their generous support. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our goal to provide our students with transformative educational experiences that support them becoming entrepreneurial in both their thoughts and their actions. Our students are excited, and we know that they will greatly benefit from the resources and mentorship provided by this program,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College.

Following a historic and anonymous $20 million donation, Paul Quinn College is using funds to support student entrepreneur programs and business-centric majors at the College including its Every Quinnite is an Entrepreneur Program, its Banking and Finance Program, and its Fundraising & Philanthropy Program.

The collaboration between Southwest Airlines, WBENC, and Paul Quinn College underscores a shared commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the business community. By empowering women of color through education and entrepreneurship, this initiative is paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

“The Women of Color Incubator is a vital initiative that addresses the unique challenges faced by women of color in the business world. We are delighted to have Southwest Airlines sponsor Paul Quinn College, a leader in fostering academic excellence and social responsibility. This collaboration will undoubtedly create lasting opportunities for these remarkable women to excel,” said Audrey Awasom, WBENC senior manager and Women of Color program lead.

In fall 2022, Southwest Airlines announced its partnership with Paul Quinn to become the College’s official airline and a member of the school’s Corporate Work Program. It includes dedicated, paid internships specifically for students at the College and ongoing educational and workforce development opportunities. Throughout the partnership, Southwest Airlines has continued to provide roundtrip flights to the College for the travel needs of students, athletes, and faculty.