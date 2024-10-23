The African Think Tank Hosts Ubuntu Gala to Celebrate the Rich Culture and Heritage of Africa

The African Think Tank (TATT) proudly presents the Ubuntu Gala, a premier event celebrating the rich diversity of African culture and heritage. Ubuntu, which translates to “I am, because we are,” is a concept deeply rooted in African philosophy that embodies the belief in shared humanity and community spirit. This inaugural gala will take place at DHV Artworks Gallery on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Tickets and sponsorships are available on The African Think Tank’s website.

“For many individuals of African descent and friends of Africa, connecting with African heritage has often felt very distant and out of reach,” said Dr. Sidonie Niba, founder and CEO of The African Think Tank. “As the fastest-growing African diaspora organization in the U.S., we are thrilled to bring the culture of Africa to the D/FW area. It will be an inspiring evening of UBUNTU – celebrating culture, community, and connections across all backgrounds.”

The Ubuntu Gala promises an enriching evening of vibrant color, rhythm, and style that will help foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of African cultures. Highlights include an Africa-inspired fashion show featuring stunning collections of men’s and women’s designs by talented designers and local artisans. Guests will also be immersed in the cultural and artistic diversity of Africa with electrifying Afro Soul music and dance performances by Bandan Kora, the Bafut Cultural Dance Group, and the Igbo Amaka Dance Group, among others. Local Congolese artist Benj Kinenga will create a live painting during the event, which will be available for purchase.

Additional gala highlights include a VIP reception, live auctions, a paddle raise, gourmet African cuisine, and signature cocktails. The evening will conclude with networking opportunities, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations.

“I am excited to support the Ubuntu Gala,” said Junior Ezeonu, Councilman and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem of Grand Prairie, Texas. “The African Think Tank has been a beacon of transformation for the African diaspora not just in Dallas/Fort Worth, but in cities across the United States.”

The Ubuntu Gala will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at DHV Artworks Gallery located at 2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas, Texas, 75207. Guests are encouraged to wear Regal African or formal attire. Tickets range from $125 to $300 and sponsorship opportunities are still available. All proceeds will benefit the programs and initiatives of The African Think Tank.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, call 682-306-7936 or visit www.theafricanthinktank.com/gala.