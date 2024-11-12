Dallas natives Shedeur Sanders and Kevin Jennings eye college football playoff opportunities

By Jamal Baker

Under the Friday night lights of a Texas high school football game is where you will find some of the most elite talent on the gridiron. Shedeur Sanders played his high school ball at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas and Kevin Jennings served as signal-caller for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears in Oak Cliff, Texas. Both were state champions and three-star recruits entering the college ranks—now seizing the chance to compete in the expanded College Football Playoff.

Jennings and the SMU Mustangs are undefeated in conference play during their first season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The University of Miami’s stunning loss to Georgia Tech puts SMU in the driver’s seat to reach the 2024 ACC Championship. Coming off a bye, SMU prepares to face a Boston College team that defeated them in last year’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl. In his sophomore season, Jennings has led the Mustangs to sole possession of first place in the ACC.

“We believe in Kevin. We know him by the work that he puts in every single day,” SMU QB coach D’Eriq King said.

There are three teams in the ACC competing for two spots—SMU, Clemson, and Miami are right in the thick of things for one of the conference championship berths. Controlling their own destiny, SMU is on a mission to finish the season strong and remain undefeated in conference play.

The Colorado Buffaloes rallied past Texas Tech in a 41-27 comeback victory. Sanders was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a score. Colorado has moved to second place in the Big 12 standings and positioned themselves to potentially take part in the Big 12 Championship Game versus BYU. The Buffaloes also control their own destiny and have cemented themselves as a legit College Football Playoff Contender. Sanders credits the trust and collectiveness the team has in one another.

“We knew we could do it, there was never any pressure or anything. We have that confidence as a team, if the defense gives up something, they gone figure it out. For example, if offensively we’re not going, the defense know[s] we gone figure [it] out,” Sanders stated postgame.

Colorado continues to silence naysayers by handling their business on the field. This season’s success is a complete turnaround from last year—all doubters owe Sanders and company an apology.

Jennings and Sanders have done admirable jobs leading their respective schools throughout the season. If each can win their conference championship, they clinch an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. With both paths being clear and set, it is up to the Dallas-bred quarterbacks to deliver by playing championship level football.

Jennings and Sanders are no strangers to high pressure moments and are built to lead their teams to the promised land. These young men continue to represent the city of Dallas with pride and to the highest standard—in the words of rapper Big Tuck, “South Da Reealist.”