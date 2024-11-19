Wednesday, November 20, 2024

What we should think and do in the Trump era

By Dr. John E. Warren
Publisher
San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

Now that the election is over, a number of people are experiencing high levels of uncertainty. We should not think that life as we know it has ended. This is a defeatist attitude.

What we should remember, especially as Black people, is that if we survived, slavery, and past Republican Presidents, we can survive four years of Donald Trump. What we must do is reset our thinking as to what is important and what we must do as a collective people going forward.

Dr. John E. Warren (Courtesy photo)

Our first order of business during this time must be a return to prayer rather than party politics. We must remember that it was collective prayer by those who came before us that brought us this far. We must learn to act collectively “in spite of” and not “because of” the obstacles in front of us. While this is easier said than done, each of us must start at our own personal level of interaction with those around us, many of whom we may not like.

Next, we must adopt an attitude of “no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interest.” This means that we must re-educate ourselves to how the government works. We have two years to prepare to take back the House of Representatives which the Republican Party has won by a very small number of votes, perhaps less than five. But while we are looking at retaking national parts of government in terms of what’s in our own best interest, we must not ignore local and state issues that will be influenced by the Trump Administration.

History has taught us that local attitudes are influenced by national attitudes and the national attitudes have shifted to the extreme right based on Trump’s election. This is not a time for fear, but a time for planning and faith in the fact that we can win even under adverse circumstances. We must restart our local discussion groups. The Black Press, our most trusted messenger, should play a key role in providing such forums but in conjunction with other organizations and groups in our communities.  What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

The 7 most common Medicare SCAMS to avoid

Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

Backstage Chatter: Jubilee Theatre kicks off 44th season with 'Home' of their "Rooted" season title

"Home" Director, Kris Black Jasper and stage actor, Gabriel D. Hill discuss the relevancy of this masterpiece written by the late Samm-Art Williams and how its message remains applicable to audience-goers today!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020