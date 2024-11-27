Epic Love and Electrifying Music Collide in ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’ at Theatre Three

This holiday season, Theatre Three invites you to step into an exhilarating world of love, betrayal, and redemption with Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812.

Created by composer Dave Malloy and inspired by a section of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, audiences teleport to 19th Century Russia. This production transforms the Norma Young Arena Stage into an opulent Russian salon featuring seating on the stage as well as in the music loft.

The story follows Natasha, a young woman swept into the glittering yet treacherous society of 19th-century Moscow. While awaiting the return of her fiancé, Natasha’s encounter with the charming Anatole sparks a whirlwind of passion, deceit, and heartbreak. Watching from the sidelines is Pierre, a troubled and introspective man whose journey intertwines with Natasha’s in unexpected ways, culminating in a powerful story of forgiveness and renewal.

Director Ashley H White shares, “I’ve been drawn to Great Comet for years, and am thrilled to be getting to helm it in such a perfect venue as T3. In a very unique way, this piece captures our modern world and through whimsy connects it to 19th Century Moscow —where indulgence, overstimulation, and opulence abound.

The narrative and wild style of storytelling examines a need for genuine human connection. Something we very much still experience today. Its wildly electric and operatic rock score is intense, surprising, and haunting, and the show is nonstop and intensely immersive – providing a sensory experience that is unique and powerful. In Great Comet, this escapism is both a reflection of and response to how we can lose ourselves in seeking pleasure and spectacle, often at the cost of something great. In this frenzy, we discover truths about our desires, distractions, and our search for genuine connection.”

“‘There’s a war going on out there somewhere,’” quotes White. “So step inside, escape into the opulence and grandeur, and maybe make a new connection or two through the invigorating power of Art.”

Don’t miss out – get your tickets for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.