South Irving Library hosts community art supply swap

A Fun, Sustainable Way to Refresh Art Supplies

Local artists and craft enthusiasts are invited to refresh their art supplies or find new inspiration at the South Irving Library Community Art Supply Swap on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This community-driven event encourages the exchange of gently used or new art materials, promoting sustainability and creativity.

The Community Art Supply Swap provides an opportunity for artists of all ages and skill levels to discover fresh tools, re-home surplus supplies and connect with fellow creatives from the Irving area. Participants are encouraged to bring a variety of art supplies, including paints, brushes, canvases, sketchbooks, fabric, yarn and more.

How It Works

In preparation for the swap, throughout November participants can drop off art supplies at the South Irving Library during normal business hours. Contributions will be organized for the main event, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to browse a diverse selection of materials and find their next creative treasure.

The Community Art Supply Swap will be held Dec. 7, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Donations will be accepted throughout November. The South Irving Library is located at 601 Schulze Dr. in Irving.

For more information, contact the South Irving Library at (972) 721-2606.