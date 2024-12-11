Democratic women legislators forge historic resistance as GOP takes federal control

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

In a historic shift following the 2024 elections, a record-breaking number of Democratic women will serve in state legislatures starting in 2025, solidifying state-level Democratic power amid a looming federal Republican trifecta under the incoming Trump administration. The legislators, many in leadership roles, will spearhead resistance efforts while shaping the Democratic Party’s future leadership pipeline.

State legislatures, widely recognized as the bedrock of American governance, now host 1,584 Democratic women lawmakers, outnumbering their Republican counterparts by nearly two-to-one. Women will hold roughly one-third of legislative seats nationwide, with at least 19 states increasing the total representation of women. The milestone marks a stark contrast to Congress, where the number of women legislators has declined for the first time since 2016.

Notably, Democratic women will serve as House speakers in eight states, including Hawaii, which will see its first woman in this role. Additionally, for the first time in U.S. history, three states will boast majority-women Democratic legislatures. Nearly 100 women will hold senior leadership positions, emphasizing their growing influence on state-level governance.

Officials said the victories reflect the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s (DLCC) commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within state governments. The DLCC said it repeatedly has underscored the importance of electing women to counter the incoming administration’s policies, which critics warn could jeopardize economic opportunities, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ protections, education, and climate progress under Project 2025.

“Electing a record number of women to state legislatures couldn’t come at a more impactful time,” said DLCC Interim Communications Director Sam Paisley. “Project 2025 and the incoming Trump administration dangerously target women and minorities, and states will represent the most powerful counterbalance to stop the MAGA hate from becoming the law of the land. Women deserve a seat at the table at all levels of government, and their growing numbers in state legislatures will impact policy today while building a strong pipeline of future leaders.”

With Democratic women now leading in eight state Houses and holding pivotal roles in nearly 100 legislative leadership positions, the DLCC said it plans to leverage their presence as a critical firewall against what it describes as threats posed by a federal GOP-dominated government.

“The work we’ve done ensures a powerful and diverse firewall is present in the states,” Paisley added.