Healing our communities and curbing division through nonviolence education and training

By Dr. Tangier Scott

President & CEO

Florida Martin Luther

King Jr. Institute

for Nonviolence

(BPRW) The great, late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said that “Nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon. Indeed, it is a weapon unique in history, which cuts without wounding and ennobles the man who wields it.”

Although Election Day has come and gone, the concerns and issues of the potential post-election anger and violence are still with us. However, we must not allow violence to define our society. It is crucial for our community to embrace King’s philosophy of nonviolence, fostering dialogue and understanding as we work towards meaningful social change.

Recognizing the trend that violence was on the increase in America, as a result of domestic violence, workplace, and schools, the State of Florida created the Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Institute for Nonviolence as its response to the significant public need to develop methods, to curb the use of violence, and to encourage the nonviolence management of social conflict by law enforcement.

On May 13, 1993, House Bill 1283, sponsored by Florida State Representative James Bush III, District 109, and co-sponsored by Senator Daryl Jones, District 40, was signed into law by Governor Lawton Chiles. This act of the Florida Legislature established the nation’s second governmental response to the demand for nonviolence social change.

The idea of the Institute was orchestrated by the Metro-Miami Action Plan (MMAP) under the direction of then the Executive Director, Sherwood DuBose. He currently serves as the Board’s Chairperson of the Criminal Justice Sensitivity Action Committee, with the assistance of the Miami Dade Commission, Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Commission, City of Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade Corrections Department, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolence Social Change, Inc., and others.

The Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Institute for Nonviolence focuses on Kingian Nonviolence training, a philosophy and methodology espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It provides the knowledge, skills, and motivation necessary for participants to pursue peaceful strategies for solving personal and community problems. This approach addresses all forms of violence.

Since its inception, the Institute has had phenomenal success, as a result of certifying over 200 co-trainers, trained approximately 10,000 individuals locally, in various states and internationally. In 2023, 22 Shelby County School Resources Officers were certified in nonviolence education and training. As a result, there has been a reduction in how conflict is managed within the Shelby County School system.

The Institute’s successes and the experience it has garnered are directly related to the expertise and experience of its staff and associates. The Institute’s President/CEO is Dr. Tangier Scott. She has a wealth of knowledge as a Manager and Adjunct Professor. The Board consists of professional individuals with a wide variety of experience and expertise.

Recently, our country has seen conflict escalate by law enforcement in alarming numbers, from the death of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor and more. More recently, outrage erupted in Minneapolis after a white man shot his Black neighbor just steps away from his door.

Initially charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and felony harassment and stalking, enhanced for racial bias, the suspect was not arrested until days later. Before this incident, the victim had filed at least 19 reports with the police, but no action had been taken.

Another case involved a Miami Dolphins player, who was stopped by a Miami Dade Police Officer, and the situation escalated, whereas he was handcuffed by the officer. In addition, another player was also handcuffed. Questions remain why this officer with a history of reprimands is still on the force. Situations like these allow the community to come together for open dialogue to acquire skills for constructive confrontation that is a necessary ingredient for social change.

In a time where violent incidents continue to capture headlines, the work of the Florida Martin Luther King, Jr., Institute for Nonviolence remains more crucial than ever in providing education and training to continue curbing community division through Nonviolence education and training.

Dr. Scott is a lifelong educator, teacher, administrator, mentor and friend. Equipped with a Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University, and Master and Bachelor of Science degrees from Florida International University. She is a former administrator who has worked with the FLMK Institute. Her wealth of knowledge, and her “know how” insights are on instrumental to the future of this mainstay organization.