People in the News: Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams, the multi-talented artist and humanist known for his global hits and philanthropic work, has officially joined the ranks of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced the appointment and cited Williams’ commitment to education, culture, and peace.

“A complete artist, Pharrell Williams is also a humanist who works to put culture at the service of peace and bringing people together,” Azoulay said. “He believes in the power of creativity and education to build a better future. His commitments resonate with UNESCO’s mandate.”

Williams said the new role aligns with his mission to support marginalized communities. “Words cannot describe how I feel about being chosen by UNESCO as a Goodwill Ambassador,” he said. “Thank you to Director-General Audrey Azoulay for this opportunity. I’m honored to continue our work in evening the odds for children and adults through education with YELLOW and Black Ambition.”

The appointment ceremony took place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, where Williams addressed an audience of 800 secondary school students and emerging creatives in fashion, music, and film. The event featured a screening of Piece by Piece, an animated LEGO biopic directed by Morgan Neville that chronicles Williams’ artistic journey.

Williams’ influence spans music, fashion, and philanthropy. An Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, he has earned 13 GRAMMY Awards and is celebrated for chart-topping hits like “Happy” and “Get Lucky.” His leadership as Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton further showcases his versatility and global reach. In June 2024, Williams held his fourth Louis Vuitton fashion show at UNESCO’s Paris Headquarters, titled “The World is Yours,” celebrating diversity against 194 Member State flags.

Williams’ dedication to education is evident in his charitable initiatives, including “From One Hand to AnOTHER,” “YELLOW,” and “Black Ambition.” All of Williams’ charitable programs have a mission to uplift marginalized communities through entrepreneurship and education.

As part of his new role, Williams will represent UNESCO at major international cultural events and support the organization’s educational and cultural programs worldwide. His mentorship will mainly focus on empowering young creators in Africa, where UNESCO supports the development of cultural industries.

UNESCO, which promotes global cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication, sees Williams as a fitting advocate for its mission. With 194 member states and a presence in 54 countries, the organization works to foster peace and security through collaboration.

