People in the News

People in the News

Sunday, January 12, 2025

Bringing Black Voices to the Stage: Why it matters in classical theater

By Carl Cofield

Theater has always been a mirror reflecting society’s triumphs and tribulations. Yet, for centuries, that mirror has often failed to capture the richness and diversity of all its audiences. The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) stands as a beacon in the movement to change that narrative, drawing inspiration from Harlem’s cultural legacy and the enduring significance of the Harlem Renaissance. As the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary amid the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance, it reminds us of the urgent need to amplify Black voices in classical theater.

Black characters and stories have long existed in the classical canon, but they are too often overlooked, obscured by a Western-centric lens. By unearthing these narratives, CTH ensures that audiences experience the full spectrum of human stories and the complexities of the Black experience.

Traditional Western theater has historically prioritized white, European narratives, leaving little room for diverse perspectives. This exclusion has created cultural gaps, depriving Black audiences of seeing their stories reflected in classical works. The lack of representation also narrows the perspectives of other audiences, fostering a theater landscape that falls short of its potential to inspire empathy and understanding.

 

Carl Cofield (Courtesy photo)

CTH is taking bold strides to address this imbalance by spotlighting Black characters who deserve a place on the classical stage. Take, for instance, Memnon, the Ethiopian king who fought at Troy. In July 2025, CTH will present the New York premiere of Memnon, a production helmed by myself and written by Will Power. This narrative revival brings to life a story steeped in heroism and African history, enriching the classical canon with a fresh perspective.

Other Black characters already within the canon, such as Shakespeare’s Othello, bring nuance to exploring race, jealousy, and identity. Meanwhile, characters like Brutus Jones and Beneatha Younger delve into power dynamics, self-discovery, and the search for independence. Works like Joe Turner’s Come and Gone reflect the enduring struggles of identity and freedom post-slavery.

From Hester to Sethe to The African, these characters collectively dismantle stereotypes, showcasing Black individuals as complex and multidimensional—heroes, dreamers, leaders, and survivors.

Bringing Black voices to the stage enriches the narrative landscape and builds bridges of understanding. Diverse stories allow audiences to engage with Black history and culture in ways that transcend textbooks and stereotypes. By seeing Black characters take center stage, audiences are challenged to rethink ingrained biases and embrace a broader human experience.

Today, the themes explored by these characters resonate powerfully with modern issues, from racial justice to identity and resilience. Their stories inspire future generations of Black artists, proving that their history and heritage deserve recognition on the world’s stage. Representation matters not only for Black audiences but for everyone—it validates that art thrives when it reflects the breadth of human experiences.

Theater companies have a responsibility to do more than diversify their casts; they must be intentional about the stories they choose to tell. This includes revisiting the classical canon through an inclusive lens and commissioning works that elevate overlooked narratives.
CTH leads this charge through its innovative arts education initiative, Project Classics, which introduces Harlem youth to classical theater. Programs like this ensure the next generation sees their stories as vital, beautiful, and worthy of being told.

As CTH looks toward the future, its ambitions extend beyond the stage. The organization’s goal of establishing a permanent home in Harlem underscores its commitment to being a cultural pillar for the community. Black voices in the performing arts can flourish for generations in this space.

In supporting CTH and other theaters celebrating diversity, audiences, artists, and institutions contribute to a richer, more inclusive cultural landscape. The stage is set. Now is the time to step into the spotlight and champion the stories that make us all more empathetic and connected.

Carl Cofield is Associate Artistic Director for CTH and directed several plays for the organization before joining as a staff member in 2018. He holds an MFA from Columbia University. Mr. Cofield is on faculty at NYU and Columbia University.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

The 7 most common Medicare SCAMS to avoid

Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

Backstage Chatter: Jubilee Theatre kicks off 44th season with 'Home' of their "Rooted" season title

"Home" Director, Kris Black Jasper and stage actor, Gabriel D. Hill discuss the relevancy of this masterpiece written by the late Samm-Art Williams and how its message remains applicable to audience-goers today!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020