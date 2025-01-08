People in the News

Colorado star Travis Hunter’s mom headlines first Sports Mom Conference

Colorado star Travis Hunter was college football’s best player in 2024, and he has the trophies to prove it.

Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s best player, is expected to be among the first players selected in April’s NFL draft. Hunter isn’t just a football star – he’s a brand with multiple endorsement deals, including Adidas and United Airlines agreements.

Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Edmonds, headlines the 1st annual 2025 Sports Moms Conference on Feb. 1, 2025 at Trinity Christ Church in Cedar Hill, Texas, presented by Can We Talk Sports & Can We Play Inc. She’ll be joined by DeSoto resident Mistee Salter, who has two sons playing football for Power 5 programs, including quarterback Kaidon Salter, a graduate transfer who recently committed to play for Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

 

The conference also features local experts participating in panel discussions and breakout rooms on NIL, recruiting, branding and marketing, youth sports, mental health, and more. Registration is $149 for individuals and $229 for families. Student-athletes attend free with the purchase of a ticket by a parent or guardian.

“I created this conference because parents need to know. There’s so much going on in the sports world every day that’s happening every day, and parents are not at the table,” said event organizer Karen Reese, whose son played college football. “As parents, things are going on in every area of sports, and we need to know. Ferrante Edwards and Mistee Salter have experienced everything as a sports mom. The knowledge and information they can provide will be invaluable.”

For sponsorship information, contact: canwetalksports@gmail.com

Real Talk for Real Challenges

This isn’t a feel-good event with vague advice and motivational speeches. The 2025 Sports Moms Conference provides survival guides for modern sports. Here are the topics scheduled:

• NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness): This is the game-changer everyone’s discussing. Learn how to help your athlete secure deals, stay eligible, and plan for the future.

• High School Recruiting: Coaches and recruiters have their process, and parents need their playbook. Get the strategies that will help your athlete stand out.

• College Transfers: The transfer portal has changed the game. Learn to navigate the process as a backup, starter, and star.

• Brand Marketing and Taxes: NIL means money. That means branding, budgeting, and understanding Uncle Sam’s cut.

Youth Sports Done Right: From avoiding burnout to skill development, the journey starts here.

The 2025 Sports Moms Conference will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Trinity Christian Church (1231 E. Pleasant Run, Rd. in Cedar Hill). Individual tickets are $149, families are $229. Student-athletes are free with the purchase of a ticket by a parent/guardian. Table vendor spaces are available for $150.

