Racial disparities and youth sentencing mark U.S. life sentencing practices

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The Sentencing Project, an advocacy organization promoting humane responses to crime, has released its report, “A Matter of Life: The Scope and Impact of Life and Long-Term Imprisonment in the United States.” The report provides a detailed analysis of life sentences, revealing that nearly 200,000 people—one in six individuals in U.S. prisons—are serving life terms. The United States accounts for 40 percent of the world’s life-sentenced population but represents only 4 percent of the global population.

Life without parole, often referred to as “death by incarceration,” has reached record levels in the United States. The report found 56,245 individuals serving life without parole in 2024, a 68 percent increase since 2003. Another 41,398 individuals are serving virtual life sentences, which require at least 50 years in prison before release eligibility. Researchers noted that overall crime rates have reached near historic lows, yet incarceration rates persist.

The findings also highlight the racial inequities embedded in life sentencing practices. Nearly half of those serving life sentences and more than half of those sentenced to life without parole are Black. In seven states, including Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia, more than one in four Black individuals in prison is serving a life sentence. The disparities are particularly stark among younger populations, with 70,000 individuals currently serving life sentences for offenses committed before the age of 25. Among those sentenced to life without parole for crimes committed before the age of 25, 62 percent are Black.

The report also draws attention to the growing number of elderly individuals serving life sentences. Nearly 40 percent of the life-sentenced population is aged 55 or older, many of whom entered prison decades ago. The Sentencing Project’s researchers claimed that the aging process in jails, together with the lack of access to healthcare, makes this demographic even more vulnerable. They said the fact that more than half of those serving life sentences in Michigan are older than 55 highlights the structural issues with aging confinement.

Research cited in the report challenges the idea that extreme sentences serve as a deterrent. The authors assert that the severity of punishment has little impact on reducing crime, noting that most individuals serving life sentences have “aged out” of criminal behavior long before their sentences end. The report argues that resources currently spent on imprisoning elderly and rehabilitated individuals would be better used addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of access to education and healthcare.

The Sentencing Project provides several recommendations to address the systemic issues surrounding life sentences, including abolishing life without parole, implementing sentence reviews after ten years of incarceration, capping sentences at 20 years for adults and 15 years for youth, and reforming parole systems to ensure fair evaluations. The report’s authors concluded that reducing excessive sentences would promote fairness and redirect public funds toward effective community safety measures.

“Communities will not be safer unless we build stronger public health, education, and services for vulnerable people,” said Kara Gotsch, Executive Director of The Sentencing Project. “The release of elderly and rehabilitated people from prison will not impact crime rates but will reserve public dollars for more effective safety solutions.”

The report also critiques the United States’ approach to life imprisonment compared to international standards. Life sentences are rare in most countries and typically capped at shorter durations. The study calls on U.S. policymakers to adopt reforms that reflect a more humane and practical approach to justice.