Final Four is Set for NFL Playoffs

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

And then there were four. The Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the NFC and AFC Conference Championships. Four teams, four styles of play, and many legacies ready to be cemented. Each quarterback of the respective teams remaining have a chance to write their own unique stories—adding to the beauty and drama of these playoffs. But how did we get here?

The Chiefs are no strangers to this stage and are perennial Super Bowl contenders—they are playing in their seventh straight AFC Championship game. The Patrick Mahomes era is in full effect and in terms of greatness, his name can confidently be mentioned alongside legends like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Derek Jeter. Kansas City is one step closer to winning their third consecutive Super Bowl—a feat that has never been done in the 104- year history of the NFL. They prepare to welcome a Buffalo Bills team that is desperate to overcome the greatness of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Buffalo has been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Josh Allen is going to win the NFL’s MVP award and has led the Bills every step of the way. The Bills defeated a talented Baltimore Ravens team in the divisional round of the playoffs yet still understand their toughest test of the season awaits them this weekend.

“We know what they are. They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL. You’ve got to beat them to get past them, Allen said in reference to the Chiefs, via The Associated Press.

To be the champs you have to beat the champs, and time will tell if the Buffalo Bills are ready to take down their Goliath.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to their second NFC Championship in the last three years. A savvy organization known for making roster improvements that pay big dividends—look no further than Saquon Barkley. After rushing for a total of 205 yards in a 28-22 divisional round victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley continues to put the Eagles on his back.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but would the New York Giants still choose to pay quarterback Daniel Jones instead of Barkley? This is a safe space Giants fans, you all can answer that question. However, Eagles’ fans are grateful that a special talent like Barkley came knocking at their doorstep. Barkley and the Eagles will look to keep their momentum going against a Washington Commanders team playing with house money.

The irony of Magic Johnson being co-owner of the Washington Commanders is almost too good to be true. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has a chance to do for the Commanders what Johnson did in 1980 for the Los Angeles Lakers—lead his team to a championship as a rookie.

“He’s just a rare competitor, no doubt about that. If he was a basketball player, he’d want the last shot,” head coach Dan Quinn said about Daniels.

The Cinderella story of the Commanders continues to be written after taking down the number one seeded Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round.

Conference championship weekend is shaping up to be an exciting one. Washington will edge out Philadelphia in a classic physical NFC East showdown while Kansas City will defeat Buffalo in a high scoring affair. The young lion in Daniels will meet the battle tested lion in Mahomes in what will be a Super Bowl for the ages.