People in the News

Saturday, January 25, 2025

People in the News

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Welcoming in the new semester with hope and positivity

Hello, District 6!

Just like that, we’re back and ready to kick off the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year!

I hope your break was filled with fun, family, and plenty of rest. Now it’s time to dive back in with fresh determination and a positive mindset. Remember, you’ve already come so far, and you’ve got what it takes to cross that finish line!

 

Joyce Foreman

As we start this semester, I’m reminded of the saying, “A good education can change anyone. A good teacher can change everything.” With that in mind, I want to take a moment to thank our amazing teachers, staff, and administrators for the incredible work you do every day.

You are truly changing lives, and your dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. I’m so grateful for each and every one of you. Let’s make this semester one to remember.

January is Board Recognition Month, and I just want to say how grateful I am to all my fellow board members for everything they do for our district and students every day.

Serving in this role is truly a calling, and I’m proud to be part of such an esteemed group.

David W. Carter High School student making headlines: I’d like to give a big shoutout to Aiden A., a talented student from Carter. He began boxing at just 13, and recently earned the title of Texas State Silver Gloves Champion in the 143-pound weight class. Ranked as the No. 1 boxer in Texas, Aiden represented both our state and Dallas ISD at a competition in Arkansas over Christmas break, where placed second in his class. He will also be competing in Dallas in February. Best of luck, Aiden — we’re all cheering you on!

Application deadline for specialty schools: Students who want to attend specialty and neighborhood schools, or want to request a school transfer, have until Jan. 31 to apply. These schools include P-TECH, magnet, STEAM/STEM, Montessori, personalized learning, project-based learning, transformation, visual and performing arts, dual language schools and neighborhood school transfers.

For more information, visit the Dallas ISD website.

