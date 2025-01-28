Dallas Cowboys introduce Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

The search is over, and the Dallas Cowboys have found their guy. Brian Schottenheimer received a promotion from his offensive coordinator title and signed a four-year contract to be the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys did not cast a wide net in their search for a head coach, formally meeting with only three other candidates—Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Despite the frustrations of the fanbase with Cowboys brass not doing what appeared to be a thorough search, Schottenheimer brings strong NFL pedigree as the son of Marty Schottenheimer who served as a head coach in the National Football League for 21 seasons.

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

At his introductory press conference on Monday, Jan. 27, Schottenheimer impressed by commanding the room and speaking with confidence. He claimed the offense will be more modernized and rely on a running game that sets up play action passes.

“I go back to my days with Pete [Carroll], if you go back and you look at some of the things we did in Seattle. Obviously, the starting point for me would be things that our players do well—you’re always going to start with that. If your system is not flexible enough to do what your players do well, then you’re probably in the wrong business. I’m a big believer in cut splits; I’m a big believer in shifts and motions to distort things. We’re going to do a great job marrying our runs and our passes—make those look the same,” Schottenheimer said.

Schottenheimer’s statements should be music to the ears of Cowboys fans who have claimed the offense has been rather stale and outdated. Not only did he mention modernizing the offense, but he also made known his ability to develop a successful rushing attack.

“I’m proud to say two different times in my career as a coordinator, we led the league in rushing. And they go hand in hand—running game and the action passing game go hand in hand,” Schottenheimer explained.

There happens to be a special talent at the running back position entering the NFL draft in Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is a local kid from Frisco, Texas where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered—the pairing of Jeanty and the Schottenheimer offense almost seems too good to be true. Holding the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft, Dallas will certainly draft Jeanty if he is available.

Dallas Cowboys players showed up and showed out at Schottenheimer’s introductory press conference—a positive sign that he is well respected and liked inside the locker room. Dak Prescott, Tyler Smith, DeMarvion Overshown, and Brock Hoffman were among the players seated with the media. The Schottenheimer era has the potential to be a successful one for Dallas, only time will tell.