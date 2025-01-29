African American Education Archives and History Program honors outstanding educators, presidential awardees in Hall of Fame ceremony

Ten outstanding educators will be honored by the African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) by being inducted into its Educators’ Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony/luncheon is set for Noon, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Frwy. AAEAHP is honoring also Presidential Awardees — State Senator Royce West and Curtis King, President and Founder of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters.

Serving as Honorary Chair Sponsor for the event is the Credit Union of Texas, Troy Mathieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Educators being inducted into the Hall of Fame are:

Helen Benjamin

Cassandra Black

Robert Edison

Levatta Levels

Dr. Larry Lewis

Bertric Manning

The Late Dr. Charles Matthews

Dora Wesley Morris

Cheryl Smith

The Educators’ Hall of Fame identifies and recognizes educators and others for outstanding contributions to the educational experiences of African Americans in Dallas County. Inductees are historical and contemporary. Over the past 20 years, 183 individuals have been inducted into the AAEAHP Hall of Fame and 38 special awards have been presented recognizing outstanding members of the community.

When asked about being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Dr. Levatta Levels had this to say: I’m honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by the African American Education Archives and History Program. As a product of the Dallas ISD, it’s personal, deeply meaningful, and symbolizes recognition of my contributions and impact on the field of education, along with my fellow inductees. It’s not just an individual achievement, but a reflection of a commitment to uplifting my community, preserving its legacy, and inspiring future generations.”

The Class of 2025 will join such Dallas icons as Dr. Emmett Conrad, Kathlyn J. Gilliam, Yvonne A. Ewell, Sam Tasby, Dr. Marvin E. Edwards, Curtistene Smith McCowan, Pastor Zan Wesley Holmes Jr., Rev. C.B.T. Smith, Thomas G. Jones and others in the Hall of Fame photographic exhibit at the African American Museum Dallas, 3536 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75210.

In addition to celebrating the honorees, scholarships will be awarded to high school and continuing college students. AAEAHP has awarded more than $75,000 since 2015 to students from Dallas County to help them attend college and become educators. You can make a donation to the scholarship fund via the website: www.aaeahp.org.

If you would like to attend the event, a limited number of tickets are still available on a first come, first served basis. Reservations are $100 per person.

In addition, you may acknowledge one or more individuals (living or deceased) in the souvenir program booklet (In Honor/In Memory) who influenced your pursuit of education for $25 per name. The deadline to make these purchases is March 3, 2025. Make checks or money orders payable to: AAEAHP, and mail to P.O. Box 411091, Dallas, TX 75241, or you may make your purchases online at www.aaeahp.org. AAEAHP is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your donation is tax deductible.

You may also support this event by purchasing a sponsorship or an advertisement in the souvenir program. For more information about the induction ceremony and luncheon, check out our website at www.aaeahp.org.