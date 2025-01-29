People in the News

Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025

In Memoriam: Fred N. Moses

Fred N. Moses, a former Collin County Republican Party Chair, Collin College Trustee, and member of the North Dallas Gazette Advisory Board, passed away on January 24. He was born on June 6, 1949.

Moses, a respected figure known for his deep faith, integrity, and commitment to public service, leaves behind a legacy of community leadership that will be deeply missed.

Moses served in numerous roles throughout his life, including leadership positions in local politics and education, where he made a lasting impact on the region. His dedication to moral conduct and service to others earned him the respect of colleagues, friends, and community members alike.

His wife, Mary, and the Moses family have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support during this difficult time and have invited the community to join in celebrating his life.

A wake will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Plano on Sunday, February 2, at 5 p.m. A memorial service will follow on Monday, February 3, at 11 a.m. Both services will take place at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 920 E. 14th St., Plano, TX 75074.

In lieu of flowers, the Moses family has requested donations be made to either the Collin College or Dallas Baptist University scholarship programs in Fred’s honor. Donations can be made online through the following links:

https://www.collin.edu/foundation/give/fred-moses-memorial

https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/22404/donations/new?designation=fredandmazziemosesendowedscholarshipfund

Fred Moses will be remembered as a man of faith, integrity, and service to others. His contributions to the community will continue to inspire for years to come.

