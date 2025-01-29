People in the News

Friday, January 31, 2025

MLK Community Center is calling for Black artists to showcase talent

The City of Dallas Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is seeking local artists to participate in a special art showcase in celebration of Black History Month.

Artwork will be displayed inside of the MLK, Jr. Community Center from February 3 – February 28, 2025.

Artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are invited to participate in a special art showcase in honor of Black History Month. Artwork should reflect themes of Black History, drawing inspiration from historical figures, significant events, cultural movements, or personal interpretations connected to the Black experience.

Acceptable mediums include, but are not limited to, painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, collage, poetry, and mixed media.

 

Organizers encourage artists to explore their creativity and bring their unique perspective to the display.

How To Submit

Submit artwork to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215) along with the following details:

• Artist Name
• School/Grade (if applicable)
• Art Title & Description
Deadline
• Submit art by February 3, 2025, by 5:00 p.m.
• Art will be on display from February 3- February 28, 2025
• Art pick-up date: March 3, 2025

For more information, contact Natashia Cooper at natashia.cooper@dallas.gov or call 214-670-8418.

