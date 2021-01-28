The DEC@Redbird to offer ‘Second Start’ program for formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs

Everybody deserves a second chance. To that end, the DEC@Redbird, Southern Dallas’ hub for entrepreneurial support, will host a Second Start program to help formerly incarcerated individuals who have an idea to start their own businesses.

The program will include an eight-week business bootcamp with the community’s best business leaders and coaches and a community circle focused on continuing education, mentorship and personal development.

Upon completion, participants will earn a business package to jump-start their journey.

Second Start will be hosted virtually bi-weekly on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 2 and running through April 27.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have U.S. citizenship; have been formerly incarcerated and released a minimum of two years ago; or be the child of a current or formerly incarcerated citizen.

Applicants must complete this application, submit a 300-word statement on how the Second Start Program would be beneficial to you and your business, and submit a letter of recommendation. Email submissions, questions and applicant referrals to jamila@thedec.co.

For more information, go to thedec.co.