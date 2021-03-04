Thursday, March 4, 2021

PO2 Morgan Harris

By Rick Burke
Navy Office of
Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. – A native of Mansfield, Texas, is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship, currently conducting training in Norfolk, Virginia.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Morgan Harris is a 2017 Mansfield Timberview High School graduate. Today, Harris serves as an operations specialist.

“I assist in navigating the ship,” said Harris.

 

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Morgan Harris, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), receives the COVID-19 vaccine in the ship’s medical department, Feb. 19, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

Harris joined the Navy over three years ago to travel and see the world.

NDG 2/25: Officials looking for answers as winter storm exposes weaknesses in critical infrastructure services

USS Iwo Jima, homeported in Mayport, Florida, is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.

NDG 2/18: Democracy and White Privilege

According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned (LCAC), as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

NDG 1/28: Arnold gives update on Dallas COVID-19 vaccine program

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Harris is most proud of receiving the Good Conduct Medal.

