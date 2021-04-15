This year’s graduation celebration at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) will be extraordinary! Not only will PVAMU hold its first in-person commencement since the pandemic for its spring Class of 2021, but the university will also hold a recognition event for its Class of 2020. The university has selected two national figures to deliver inspirational messages to the graduates.
The two-time best-selling author is also well known for her philanthropic commitment, including being an ambassador for Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, as well as the NAACP, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Girl Scouts, and the United Negro College Fund, to name a few.
Loni also currently co-hosts the GRACIE Award-winning weekend radio show Café Mocha with rapper YoYo. She has interviewed a variety of A list guests such as President Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama as well as superstars like Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Patti LaBelle, John Legend, Tyler Perry, Jam & Terry among many others. Café Mocha is the only nationally syndicated show of its kind that was created exclusively BY and FOR women of color. on over 35 stations incl The show is broadcast on over 35 stations including SiriusXM Channel 141.
