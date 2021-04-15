This year’s graduation celebration at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) will be extraordinary! Not only will PVAMU hold its first in-person commencement since the pandemic for its spring Class of 2021, but the university will also hold a recognition event for its Class of 2020. The university has selected two national figures to deliver inspirational messages to the graduates.

PVAMU alumna and award-winning comedienne Loni Love has been tapped as the ceremony orator for the university’s 2020 Recognition Ceremony on Friday, May 14, in Panther Stadium at 7:30 p.m. In addition, Love will receive the rarely awarded Presidential Medal. It is given to individuals who have achieved significant accomplishments and whose actions model for our students what can be attained with hard work, self-confidence, and a commitment to high achievement.

Not only is Love an EMMY and NAACP Image Award-winning co-host of “The Real,” but also a proud graduate of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at PVAMU. The Detroit native is another example of Prairie View Produces Productive People.

Love’s voice, image, and perspective can be found across all media platforms, from her nationally syndicated “Café Mocha” radio show with rapper Yo-Yo to reality TV as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, to executive producing “Little Women Unfiltered: Atlanta.” Love also has a growing list of movie-acting credits.

The two-time best-selling author is also well known for her philanthropic commitment, including being an ambassador for Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, as well as the NAACP, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Girl Scouts, and the United Negro College Fund, to name a few.

NDG 4/8: Heavily armed Texas man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, targets VP Harris Heavily armed Texas man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, targets VP Harris

In addition, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson has been selected as PVAMU’s 139th Spring Commencement Convocation Speaker, which takes place Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Panther Stadium at 8:30 a.m.

Loni Love is an EMMY and NAACP Image Award-winning co-host of The Real. The Real is a one-hour nationally syndicated talk show airing daily on Fox stations with a second run on BOUNCE TV. The show is now in its seventh season and has featured a variety of high-profile guests from Vice President Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Idris Elba and more.

NDG 3/11: U.S. House of Representatives passes milestone voting and ethics legislation U.S. House of Representatives passes milestone voting and ethics legislation

Loni also currently co-hosts the GRACIE Award-winning weekend radio show Café Mocha with rapper YoYo. She has interviewed a variety of A list guests such as President Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama as well as superstars like Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Patti LaBelle, John Legend, Tyler Perry, Jam & Terry among many others. Café Mocha is the only nationally syndicated show of its kind that was created exclusively BY and FOR women of color. on over 35 stations incl The show is broadcast on over 35 stations including SiriusXM Channel 141.