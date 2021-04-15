LEWISVILLE — Community leader T-Ronn Hicks just published his third inspirational book. “Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To” will give readers the tools they need to achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality.
In 2016, Mr. Hicks had a vision “if I can coach young men and women for all minorities to look inside themselves to use the gifts and tools to problem solve, set goals, achieve them, believe in themselves to release that incredible person they desire to see in themselves and share with the rest of the world”, our communities would be this amazing place to live.
“Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To” is available on Amazon or SimplyBadd.com.
