LEWISVILLE — Community leader T-Ronn Hicks just published his third inspirational book. “Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To” will give readers the tools they need to achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality.

The book will help everyone win at life. In it, author T-Ronn Hicks, aka SimplyBadd, provides information that has changed the lives of thousands.

A victim of bullying when he was young, Hicks has helped countless others navigate their journeys.

Hicks said, “I seek to inspire others to view bullying in the community as a personal problem that everyone needs to solve. If it weren’t for a mentor who stepped in, I believe that I would not have accomplished all that I have today.”

In 2016, Mr. Hicks had a vision “if I can coach young men and women for all minorities to look inside themselves to use the gifts and tools to problem solve, set goals, achieve them, believe in themselves to release that incredible person they desire to see in themselves and share with the rest of the world”, our communities would be this amazing place to live.

Lewisville ISD took the risk, and it’s has paid off in major ways.

NDG 4/8: Heavily armed Texas man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, targets VP Harris Heavily armed Texas man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, targets VP Harris

Hicks created the Stop Bullying Our Purpose (S.B.O.P.) program and serves as an inspirational coach to diverse students, preparing them to deal with situations by teaching them strategies in his mentoring program known as Game Changers.

Game Changers helps youth overcome academic or behavioral challenges by looking within themselves, finding their inner greatness and creating a plan to bring out that inner greatness so they can succeed in their lives after school and beyond.

NDG 3/11: U.S. House of Representatives passes milestone voting and ethics legislation U.S. House of Representatives passes milestone voting and ethics legislation

Hicks has received four proclamations of appreciation for his work at combating bullying from local, county and state governments; twice received humanitarian awards for his efforts and has been nominated for CNN’s Heroes Community Leader Award, Steve Harvey’s Community Leader Award and National Life Group’s Life Changer of the Year.

“Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To” is available on Amazon or SimplyBadd.com.

NDG 3/4: New Study: Innocent Blacks seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than innocent whites