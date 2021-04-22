Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“Pinkie Promises,” the forthcoming children’s book by Elizabeth Warren, promises to wow young people and kids’ book advocates alike. Speaking to booksellers and librarians, Senator Warren will take the virtual stage at the U.S. Book Show to discuss her Fall 2021 book and her special “pinkie promise” relationship with the young people who supported her candidacy for President in 2020.
“The U.S. Book Show welcomes Senator Warren as a keynote speaker on the children’s day,” said Krista Rafanello, senior marketing director of Publishers Weekly and the show manager of the U.S. Book Show. “As a mother and a publishing professional, I know girls benefit from role models—and Senator Warren is a strong, empathetic role model for girls everywhere who aspire to be their own selves and to rise above the status quo.” Senator Warren will speak on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
There is information about panels, speakers, registration, media passes, group sales, exhibiting and more at https://www.usbookshow.com (#USBookShow).
