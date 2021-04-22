Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“Pinkie Promises,” the forthcoming children’s book by Elizabeth Warren, promises to wow young people and kids’ book advocates alike. Speaking to booksellers and librarians, Senator Warren will take the virtual stage at the U.S. Book Show to discuss her Fall 2021 book and her special “pinkie promise” relationship with the young people who supported her candidacy for President in 2020.

“I’ve always been passionate about the role books can play in young lives. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce my first children’s book, Pinkie Promises, to the publishing community at the PW U.S. Book Show,” said Senator Warren, who will be joined by Laura Godwin, publisher of Godwin Books and the editor of Pinkie Promises.

The senior senator from Massachusetts promised to thank all the girls who helped her along the way and stood by her during the Presidential primary during the last election cycle. The result is Pinkie Promises (Henry Holt, October 12, 2021), an engaging tale of loyalty, female empowerment and political engagement, written by Senator Warren and illustrated by Charlene Chua.

“The U.S. Book Show welcomes Senator Warren as a keynote speaker on the children’s day,” said Krista Rafanello, senior marketing director of Publishers Weekly and the show manager of the U.S. Book Show. “As a mother and a publishing professional, I know girls benefit from role models—and Senator Warren is a strong, empathetic role model for girls everywhere who aspire to be their own selves and to rise above the status quo.” Senator Warren will speak on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Senator Warren is no stranger to the publishing world, having written 12 books, her most recent being Persist (Metropolitan Books, May, 2021). She is an advocate for middle-class and working families and, under President Barack Obama, proposed and was named first special advisor of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In office since 2012, she is, notably, the vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel.

NDG 4/15: ‘I just want my baby home’ says distraught mom of unarmed Black man killed by police ‘I just want my baby home’ says distraught mom of unarmed Black man killed by police

Currently she serves on several U.S. Senate committees, among them Committee on Armed Services; the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; the Committee on Finance; and the Special Committee on Aging.

The inaugural U.S. Book Show is a three-day virtual conference conceived and crafted by Publishers Weekly to serve the bookselling, library, media and book publishing industry. The most trusted voice in the industry for nearly 150 years, Publishers Weekly offers deep editorial expertise and dedication to excellence.

NDG 4/8: Heavily armed Texas man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, targets VP Harris Heavily armed Texas man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, targets VP Harris

The U.S. Book Show, which runs May 25 – 27, 2021, features a wide array of editor, book and author panels; livestreaming Q&A sessions with editors and more.

There is information about panels, speakers, registration, media passes, group sales, exhibiting and more at https://www.usbookshow.com (#USBookShow).

NDG 3/11: U.S. House of Representatives passes milestone voting and ethics legislation

https://northdallasgazette.com/2021/03/11/u-s-house-of-representatives-passes-milestone-voting-and-ethics-legislation/