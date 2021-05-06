Dallas Historical Society Awards For Excellence celebrated on Nov. 18

The Dallas Historical Society will host its 39th Awards for Excellence luncheon on Thursday, November 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the FAIRMONT HOTEL, 1717 NORTH AKARD STREET

The event honors those who make significant contributions to Dallas’ quality of life, providing innovation, guidance, and support in categories such as Arts, Education, Sciences, Humanities, Philanthropy and more. The complete list of this year’s awards includes:

• Arts Leadership – Gayle Halperin – commitment to the arts as an advocate, leader, administrator, mentor, and philanthropist, making Dallas a richer environment for all

• Creative Arts – Jonathan Norton – a homegrown, nationally recognized playwright whose rich characters and stories are inspired by growing up in Dallas

• Education – Catherine LeBlanc – dedication to education through her Catch Up and Read program which trains primary school teachers in new and effective reading techniques

• Health/Sciences – Agape Clinic – providing free medical care to the medically underserved of Dallas for almost 40 years

• History – Nancy McCoy – extensive work as a preservation architect in the commercial, cultural, residential, parks, and educational sectors

• Humanities – Alessandra Comini – accomplishments as an art historian, lecturer, author, and professor over the past 40 years

• Philanthropy – Diane Bumpas – celebrating Texas State History and Dallas heritage through her generosity of time, effort, and contributions

• Volunteer Community Leadership – Rene Martinez – long term dedication to the betterment of Dallas through his accomplishments as an educator, political leader, and civic leader

The 2021 Jubilee History Maker Award will be presented to Cece Cox. She will be honored for her outstanding leadership and advocacy in the LGBTQ community through her tireless 30 plus year commitment to civil rights.

“Through their time, energy, influence and support, these Dallas History Makers have shown tremendous civic leadership and a commitment to our city’s rich and important history,” says Karl Chiao, Esq., Executive Director of the Dallas Historical Society. “We are thrilled to honor their service and celebrate the contributions they make to the past, present and future of Dallas.”

With just one year until the 100-year anniversary and the recent debut of its newly renovated home at the Hall of State, the DALLAS HISTORICAL SOCIETY is truly entering an exciting time.

“We are in the fortunate position of being able to bring our city’s vibrant history to an ever-growing audience—from newcomers and visitors to those whose roots run generations deep, says Veletta Forsythe Lill, Board Chair of the Dallas Historical Society.

Pegasus Bank is this year’s presenting sponsor for Awards for Excellence. For more information and tickets visit http://www.dallashistory.org.

