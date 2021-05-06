John Lewis Voter Advancement Day of Action Votercade slated for May 8

A collection of local civic organizations says the voting rights of America’s voters of color and youth voters are under attack nationally by state legislators introducing and passing laws to suppress their participation in elections. Meanwhile, big businesses and billionaires are able to spend unlimited amounts of funding to buy elections.

Together, they are planning a rally to protect voter’s rights. On May 8, the rally will take place in the name of John Lewis, and as part of 100 events across the nation to pass the For the People Act (H.R. 1), the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4), D.C. Statehood and address the filibuster to do so.

Organizers believe that, "Together, we can build a better nation and a stronger democracy."

A press conference will be held at 1 p.m. at Dallas City Hall. Speakers will include; Pastor Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III of Friendship-West Baptist Church, Judge Cheryl Wattley of the UNT Dallas College of Law, and Ideisha Shanklin.

Then a Votercade to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will commence at 2 p.m.

The Empowerment Celebration begins at 3 p.m. in the courtyard of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Speakers at this event will include; Sean Reed of the DFW Urban League Young Professionals, Akilah Wallace of Faith in Texas, Dionna with Black Votes Matter, and Crystal Mason

More information on Votercade participation can be found at https://www.mobilize.us/publiccitizen/event/382060.

