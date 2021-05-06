The Supreme Court can protect Black lives by ending qualified immunity

By David Johns

Executive Director

National Black Justice

Coalition

Last year, we witnessed another crushing blow in the fight to end police violence against Black people. Only one of the three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor was charged in the case. However, they were not charged for causing her death; rather, they were indicted on charges of destroying property.

The three officers responsible for the murder of Breonna Taylor are not the first to walk free after killing an unarmed Black person, and unfortunately, especially if things continue as they are, they will not be the last. Things continuing as they are, includes the decision to only charge one Louisville police officer for the destruction of property, which sends the message that Black lives do not matter to law enforcement agencies.

In addition to the trauma associated with Black death by police officers we are repeatedly denied the time and space to mourn those that were stolen from us. We can’t even get through a trial on the killing of one unarmed Black man without the killing of another unarmed Black man.

Here we are again, this time mourning the loss of Daunte Wright, who was killed by police officer Kim Potter in Minneapolis, Minnesota–the same city that has just witnessed a guilty verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd last May.

As the country awaited this verdict, Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl in Columbus, Ohio was killed by a police officer when she called them to intervene in a dispute with another teenager.

At the National Black Justice Coalition, we prioritize ending policies that put all Black lives at risk. We support the shifts in our legal practices required to honor that all of our lives matter, in theory, and in practice. For that reason, I truly believe that if we are going to have a conversation about increased police accountability; we need to start talking about the courts and qualified immunity–a defense to excessive force available to officers. Derek Chauvin may have been found guilty of George Floyd’s murder, but the fact remains that this legal protection will continue to put Black people in danger at the hands of the police.

Qualified immunity is legal protection created by the Supreme Court that shields government officials from being held liable for constitutional violations–such as the right to be free from excessive police force–as long as the officials didn’t violate “clearly established law.”

It was invented by the Court in 1967, as a way to protect public officials who believed their actions were authorized by the law. Fifteen years later in Harlow v. Fitzgerald, the Court expanded the defense of qualified immunity. Instead of upholding the requirement of public officials acting in “good faith” in order to be shielded from liability, even officials who used excessive force would be immune from being held legally accountable for their actions.