DHS schedules reopening to coincide with State Fair

The Dallas Historical Society (DHS) proudly announces its scheduled reopening Friday, September 24, 2021.

After closing to the public due to damages sustained during February’s Winter Storm Uri, the newly renovated museum will reopen on the same day the Texas State Fair. The DHS public exhibits at the Hall of State will include:

• Texas State Fair Anniversary – An elaborate exhibit celebrating the fair’s 135th-year history.

• The Tom & Alicia Landry Family Collection – this collection tells the story of the man behind the legend, featuring more than 60 mementos from Landry’s life, some of which have never been seen by the public. The collection will have a permanent home with the Dallas Historical Society at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

• Junior League of Dallas – commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Junior League of Dallas. The show includes historical documents, memorabilia, and vintage photographs celebrating a century of women who were never afraid to roll up their sleeves in service to their community.

“Our renovations are now complete after having to close the museum for several months due to the storm damages. We look forward to reopening to the public and what better way to showcase the additional renovations to our prior $14.4 million bond updates than the 135th anniversary of the Texas State Fair?” says Veletta Forsythe Lill, Board Chair of the Dallas Historical Society. Museum hours DURING THE FAIR are 10:00AM to 7:00PM daily.

Additionally, the Hall of State is encouraging masks to be worn while inside the building.

Established in 1922, the Dallas Historical Society is the preeminent organization of its kind in Dallas, collecting, preserving, and exhibiting the heritage of Dallas and Texas to educate and inspire future generations. The stories of Dallas are shared each day through the three million items that comprise its archives and artifact collections. Housed at the Hall of State in Fair Park since 1938, the Society presents these collections through education programs, exhibitions, tours, access to research materials and workshops. Each year, the Dallas Historical Society is visited by more than 160,000 people and serves more than 15,000 students through guided tours and educational programming at the Hall of State, as well as outreach programs at school locations. For more information go to http://www.dallashistory.org.